Exclusive: Watch Mario Cantone in a Clip From ASK ME TO DANCE

Tom Malloy's new film, Ask Me to Dance, will be released in theaters on October 7.

The film takes place on a starry night, as Jack and Jill separately meet a fortune teller who predicts they will meet the love of their life before the end of the year, which happens to be only five days away.

The countdown begins, and both Jack and Jill go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates, each worse than the next. With a string of missed encounters and New Year's Eve approaching, will the prophecy come true? Are these swing dance obsessed singles destined to meet and fall in love?

BroadwayWorld is sharing a new clip from the upcoming film. Watch the video exclusively below!

The film also features choreography from Robert Royston, who has choreographed films such as Million Dollar Arm and music videos and tours for talent such as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen and Miranda Lambert.

"The biggest difference for me as a choreographer between stage and film is audience focus and their emotional journey, as well as subtlety of movement," Royston said exclusively to BroadwayWorld. "When choreographing for theatre or concert stage you must make sure all elements on stage send focus and support the emotions as needed."

His career as a performance coach, live tour director and choreographer skyrocketed following the success of Taylor Swift's sold out/record breaking "Fearless" tour in 09. He continues to coach, judge, choreograph and run his production company out of NYC.

"In film, the camera can dictate focus and help in the journey, plus I have the added ability to choreograph more subtle, slick movements as they are able to zoom in! In theatre, the audience's eyes ARE the camera and distance from the dance all play a factor. Neither is harder or easier, both are artistically satisfying, just a different skill set!"

The cast includes Briana Evigan (Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up All In), Tom Malloy (Love N' Dancing, #Screamers), Mario Cantone ("Sex And The City"), Catherine Mary Stewart (The Last Starfighter, Weekend At Bernie's), Joyce DeWitt ("Three's Company"), Kurt Angle (Olympic Gold Medalist, WWF and WCW Champion), Courtney Warner, Jason Chambers ("As The World Turns"), Luciana Faulhaber and Edward Popil (best known as Mrs. Kasha Davis "Ru Paul's Drag Race: Season 7).

Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming film here: