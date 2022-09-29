Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Mario Cantone in a Clip From ASK ME TO DANCE

The film will be released in theaters on October 7.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Exclusive: Watch Mario Cantone in a Clip From ASK ME TO DANCE

Tom Malloy's new film, Ask Me to Dance, will be released in theaters on October 7.

The film takes place on a starry night, as Jack and Jill separately meet a fortune teller who predicts they will meet the love of their life before the end of the year, which happens to be only five days away.

The countdown begins, and both Jack and Jill go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates, each worse than the next. With a string of missed encounters and New Year's Eve approaching, will the prophecy come true? Are these swing dance obsessed singles destined to meet and fall in love?

BroadwayWorld is sharing a new clip from the upcoming film. Watch the video exclusively below!

The film also features choreography from Robert Royston, who has choreographed films such as Million Dollar Arm and music videos and tours for talent such as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen and Miranda Lambert.

"The biggest difference for me as a choreographer between stage and film is audience focus and their emotional journey, as well as subtlety of movement," Royston said exclusively to BroadwayWorld. "When choreographing for theatre or concert stage you must make sure all elements on stage send focus and support the emotions as needed."

His career as a performance coach, live tour director and choreographer skyrocketed following the success of Taylor Swift's sold out/record breaking "Fearless" tour in 09. He continues to coach, judge, choreograph and run his production company out of NYC.

"In film, the camera can dictate focus and help in the journey, plus I have the added ability to choreograph more subtle, slick movements as they are able to zoom in! In theatre, the audience's eyes ARE the camera and distance from the dance all play a factor. Neither is harder or easier, both are artistically satisfying, just a different skill set!"

The cast includes Briana Evigan (Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up All In), Tom Malloy (Love N' Dancing, #Screamers), Mario Cantone ("Sex And The City"), Catherine Mary Stewart (The Last Starfighter, Weekend At Bernie's), Joyce DeWitt ("Three's Company"), Kurt Angle (Olympic Gold Medalist, WWF and WCW Champion), Courtney Warner, Jason Chambers ("As The World Turns"), Luciana Faulhaber and Edward Popil (best known as Mrs. Kasha Davis "Ru Paul's Drag Race: Season 7).

Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming film here:


Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series TrailerVIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series Trailer
September 28, 2022

I Love You, You Hate Me is a series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again. Watch the video trailer now!
Academy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for WomenAcademy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for Women
September 28, 2022

Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina have been selected to be the domestic and international recipients, Part of the Academy Gold global talent development and inclusion initiative, the Fellowship for Women is a one-year program that combines direct support, personalized mentorship and access to once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities.
VIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three PremiereVIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three Premiere
September 28, 2022

Bravo has shared the dramatic first minutes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season three. Returning for season three are Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas. Watch the sneak peek video now!
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next WeekDANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next Week
September 28, 2022

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen, the 14 remaining couples will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise for week three of the mirrorball competition. “Bond Night” will open with a special pro performance to “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings.
ICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA AwardsICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA Awards
September 28, 2022

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will honor cinematographer/director Lawrence Sher,ASC best known for his films The Joker and The Hangover series, with the Distinguished Filmmaker Award, presented by Panavision, at the 2022 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA).