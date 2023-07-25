Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2

Broadway World has exclusively learned that the indie series "Great Kills," which gained a dedicated grassroots audience earlier this year on Tubi, is announcing the addition of three new actors to its cast for the upcoming second season. Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Star 80), Bai Ling (The Crow, Red Corner), and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Analyze That) have officially joined the eight-part series.

"Great Kills," an experimental dark comedy and mockumentary satire, revolves around a documentary crew that follows the life of Tom Lynch (portrayed by Steve Stanulis – The Deuce), a lonely contract killer from Great Kills, Staten Island.

The largely improvised show presents Tom as a surprisingly likable and relatable individual as he navigates the challenges of his secret life. Meanwhile, the filmmakers behind the documentary bring a cynical and dispassionate perspective, seemingly unaffected by the violence they document.

The series is produced by Stanulis Films, directed by James Merendino (SLC Punk), and created by Merendino and Lisa Hammer (Venture Brothers). Great Kills Season 2 is additionally produced by Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof (Tesla). The unique blend of dark comedy, mockumentary style, and satirical elements has resonated strongly with the audience, earning "Great Kills" a devoted fan base.

As anticipation builds for the second season, the addition of Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty to the cast raises excitement levels even higher. Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and be prepared for another thrilling and thought-provoking installment of "Great Kills."