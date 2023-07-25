Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2

Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and be prepared for another thrilling and thought-provoking installment of "Great Kills."

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2

Broadway World has exclusively learned that the indie series "Great Kills," which gained a dedicated grassroots audience earlier this year on Tubi, is announcing the addition of three new actors to its cast for the upcoming second season. Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Star 80), Bai Ling (The Crow, Red Corner), and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Analyze That) have officially joined the eight-part series.

"Great Kills," an experimental dark comedy and mockumentary satire, revolves around a documentary crew that follows the life of Tom Lynch (portrayed by Steve Stanulis – The Deuce), a lonely contract killer from Great Kills, Staten Island.

The largely improvised show presents Tom as a surprisingly likable and relatable individual as he navigates the challenges of his secret life. Meanwhile, the filmmakers behind the documentary bring a cynical and dispassionate perspective, seemingly unaffected by the violence they document.

The series is produced by Stanulis Films, directed by James Merendino (SLC Punk), and created by Merendino and Lisa Hammer (Venture Brothers). Great Kills Season 2 is additionally produced by Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof (Tesla). The unique blend of dark comedy, mockumentary style, and satirical elements has resonated strongly with the audience, earning "Great Kills" a devoted fan base.

As anticipation builds for the second season, the addition of Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty to the cast raises excitement levels even higher. Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and be prepared for another thrilling and thought-provoking installment of "Great Kills."



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2 Photo
Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2

Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles. The series is from executive producers Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Peyton Manning, Connor Schell, Dave Chamberlain, Ian Sambor, Russ Friedman, and Gardner Reed.

2
THE LITTLE MERMAID Now Available on VUDU Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Now Available on VUDU

The Little Mermaid placed in the top 5 for the most anticipated summer movie of 2023. To celebrate the release of the film, the cast, including Halle Bailey (Ariel), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Awkwafina (Scuttle) and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian) sat down for Fandango’s first ever “Big Ticket” interview.

3
POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Returns to STARZ in September Photo
POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Returns to STARZ in September

The sneak peek images spotlight Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” and more.

4
Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer

It's almost time to show the world what love is made of. Here is the official trailer for Heartstopper Season 2. The cast includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman. Watch the video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Anime Audio Series 'The Legend of Glaive' Release Episode 2 (Part 1) in Japanese DubAnime Audio Series 'The Legend of Glaive' Release Episode 2 (Part 1) in Japanese Dub
GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Sets DVD & Digital Release Following Paramount+ CancellationGREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Sets DVD & Digital Release Following Paramount+ Cancellation
Southern California Latino Garage Surf Punks 3LH Release New Single 'Blue Collar Blues'Southern California Latino Garage Surf Punks 3LH Release New Single 'Blue Collar Blues'
Ottawa Punks The Fly Downs Release New Stand Alone Single 'Fabric Of Humanity'Ottawa Punks The Fly Downs Release New Stand Alone Single 'Fabric Of Humanity'

Videos

Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
WICKED