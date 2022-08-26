Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

The episode will air Friday, August 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

GHOSTS actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents' home and create a backyard oasis (and more!) for them to enjoy with their large extended family.

During his visit, Utkarsh reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their own dreams to make sure he had opportunities they never did, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION.

Watch an exlcusive first look of the upcoming episode below! The episode airs Friday, August 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner. The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").

Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming episode here:

Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'Madame Gandhi Shares New Single 'Crystals & Congas'
August 26, 2022

Recorded in Los Angeles, Memphis, and London, and co-produced by Madame Gandhi with GRAMMY Award winning writer/producer MNDR (Tokimonsta, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Mark Ronson) and Ebonie Smith (Hamilton, Santigold, Janelle Monáe) “Crystals & Congas' was written by Gandhi.
Cold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil PeepCold Hart Drops Track 'Dying' Feat. Lil Peep
August 26, 2022

Epitaph’s resident alternative rapper - Cold Hart - drops a track titled “Dying” that features his friend and longtime collaborator Lil Peep. The track appears on Cold Hart’s mixtape OC Season 3 which is now available to stream in full, a 27-song agglomeration that spans his career, including collaborations with artist collective GOTHBOICLIQUE.
ABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New SpecialABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New Special
August 26, 2022

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of ABC’s fall programming slate, the network invites viewers to enjoy a preview of its primetime lineup, featuring an early look at new drama series “Alaska Daily,” starring Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to “The Rookie” franchise led by Niecy Nash-Betts, “The Rookie: Feds.”
Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATIONExclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY HOME RENOVATION
August 26, 2022

GHOSTS actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents' home. During his visit, Utkarsh reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their own dreams to make sure he had opportunities they never did, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION. Watch the video sneak peek now!
Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'
August 26, 2022

Producer, songwriter, and artist Malibu Babie – who co-produced Nicki Minaj’s current Billboard Hot 100 #1  single “Super Freaky Girl” as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her” – is stepping out with  music of her own, with her sugary sweet yet sly voice, hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and a playful wit that shines through her memeable lyrics.