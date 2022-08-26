Exclusive: Sneak Peek at Utkarsh Ambudkar on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

GHOSTS actor Utkarsh Ambudkar returns home to Gaithersburg, Md., to help renovate his parents' home and create a backyard oasis (and more!) for them to enjoy with their large extended family.

During his visit, Utkarsh reflects on finally being able to give back to his parents who sacrificed their own dreams to make sure he had opportunities they never did, on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION.

Watch an exlcusive first look of the upcoming episode below! The episode airs Friday, August 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner. The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").

Watch a sneak peek of the upcoming episode here: