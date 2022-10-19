Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Liza Koshy Sits Down With Yara Shahidi on YARA SHAHIDI'S DAY OFF

Catch all new episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off streaming every Thursday on Facebook Watch.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Charcuterie & Convo, anyone?

On a delicious new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off, Liza Koshy and Shadidi hit the grocery store to prep for a fabulous lesson on the art of the charcuterie board. Nothing better than snacks & convo about family, work ethos, and culture!

Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode in which Yara asks Liza if she felt like she trusted herself right away or if it's something she's developed. Liza says it developed and how she's ever evolving and ever flowing, with the shower being her hype place for herself.

Yara Shahidi's Day Off is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers. In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame.

They will also sit down for an organic conversation that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly. Yara wants to know "What is THE ONE question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?" and they'll answer in some of the most hilarious, heartwarming, and down-to-earth moments rarely seen before.

Yara Shahidi's Day Off is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and 7th Sun Productions. Emmy® winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as Executive Producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Yara Shahidi, Keri Shahidi, and Liz York serve as Executive Producers for 7th Sun Productions. Tiffany Mills is also an Executive Producer. Blue and Shweta Thakur serve as Co-Executive producers.

Catch all new episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off streaming every Thursday on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch, Yara Shahidi's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/yarashahidi and Yara Shahidi's Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/yarashahidi.

Watch the exclusive clip here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



