Exclusive: Crystal Dismisses Herself in BOLD & BOUGIE Preview





There are too many princesses in one kingdom during tomorrow's episode of Bold & Bougie.

Tomorrow, February 29th at 9pm ET, WE tv airs a new episode of their all-new reality series, Bold & Bougie, which follows Crystal Smith, Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, and Princess Banton-Lofters as they live unapologetically on their own terms and rewrite their narrative.

In the new episode, Crystal invites the ladies to her club-hosting event, but one comment from Dr. Princess sends it into chaos. Gocha’s efforts to connect with Tameka backfires. Princess faces struggles with being more assertive when it comes to her friendship with Tameka.

Watch an exclusive preview from the episode now, during which Crystal has to dismiss herself from a conversation with Malaysia’s shade-throwing friend.

Each week, the group takes Atlanta by storm, giving viewers an exhilarating journey following a group of extraordinary and fearless women who refuse to let societal expectations or age define them. Instead, they embrace their individuality and empower one another to live life to the fullest – well into adulthood.