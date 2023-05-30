Exclusive: Conley Entertainment Group Takes Over The Cannes Film Festival

To date, CEG has produced five feature films, including 2018’s “The Basement” starring Jackson Davis and Mischa Barton.

While Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp, Martin Scorsese, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman, Wes Anderson and more made for the glitziest Cannes Film Festival in recent memory, Conley Entertainment Group (CEG), which recently announced a $100 million equity fund with plans to produce two feature films per year beginning in 2024, was THE TALK of the town behind the scenes in the French Riviera this past week!

CEO Brian M. Conley and partners from the production house based in Beverly Hills met with buyers and distributors (foreign and domestic) for their new film, "Last Night On Earth" while also securing additional funding partners and distribution outlets for the much-hyped horror film, "Traction", which was written by Bennett Yellin and James Robert Johnston and will star Udo Kier and Max Reeves.

To date, CEG has produced five feature films, including 2018’s “The Basement” starring Jackson Davis and Mischa Barton, which won numerous festival awards before Netflix acquired worldwide distribution rights. This year's film "Last Night on Earth", written and directed by Marcos Efron and starring Leven Rambin, Jake McLaughlin, Shane West and Dee Wallace, made its debut in the Cannes Market Place.

CEG partner Richie Walls summed-up the week at Cannes, telling us exclusively, "What a week it's been. Life changing. I can't express how much I love this team, everything we've accomplished, what we have in the works, and the future to come. And not to mention, we found out we won an EMMY Award in New York while at the film festival in France. I'm never forgetting this moment!"



