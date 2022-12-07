Exclusive: Adit Dileep Guest Stars on LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

Broadway World has exclusively learned that New York-based actor Adit Dileep will guest star as A.D.A. Sanders on the latest episode of NBC's Law & Order Organized Crime entitled "Last Christmas".

Last Christmas will find: "The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive."

Adit's character in the Jean de Segonzac-directed episode is a New York Assistant District Attorney who "finds himself in an unimaginable situation". Other stars featured in the show include Christopher Meloni, Danielle Truitt, Ricky Gonzalez, Brent Antonello, Ainsley Seiger and John Doman.

Originally born in India, and raised in Singapore before moving to New Jersey in his youth, Adit has been featured in other television dramas such as Succession and Billions.

The new episode airing December 8th was named after the Christmas song "Last Christmas" by the band Wham! and can be streamed online here or on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC/ZTPR