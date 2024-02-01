Everything New on Netflix in 2024; Watch a First Look at What's Streaming

Are you ready for what's next on Netflix?

It's 2024, and Netflix is delivering a little something for everyone — new movies, new shows, and new games for fans around the globe. Whether you're reuniting with favorites like Squid Game Season 2 or Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver or facing the unknown with 3 Body Problem, we're ready to take you on a yearlong adventure.

Eddie Murphy is back on the beat in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Avatar: The Last Airbender is our latest live-action adaptation, and watch Jennifer Lopez try to save humanity in Atlas.

Plus, new seasons of Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, and The Diplomat are all part of what's coming in 2024. And that's not all. In games, slash your way through the Underworld in Hades or unleash your speed as the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog in Sonic Mania Plus.

Watch the 2024 Next on Netflix multi-title trailer here: