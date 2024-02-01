Everything New on Netflix in 2024; Watch a First Look at What's Streaming

what's next for series, films, and games on Netflix in 2024

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

Everything New on Netflix in 2024; Watch a First Look at What's Streaming

Are you ready for what's next on Netflix?

It's 2024, and Netflix is delivering a little something for everyone — new movies, new shows, and new games for fans around the globe. Whether you're reuniting with favorites like Squid Game Season 2 or Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver or facing the unknown with 3 Body Problem, we're ready to take you on a yearlong adventure.

Eddie Murphy is back on the beat in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Avatar: The Last Airbender is our latest live-action adaptation, and watch Jennifer Lopez try to save humanity in Atlas.

Plus, new seasons of Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, and The Diplomat are all part of what's coming in 2024. And that's not all. In games, slash your way through the Underworld in Hades or unleash your speed as the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog in Sonic Mania Plus.

Watch the 2024 Next on Netflix multi-title trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Preview of IDs New Series BAIL JUMPERS Photo
Video: Watch a Preview of ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS

The episode also finds bounty hunting duo out of Memphis, Tennessee, Harvey Flowers Jr. and Tony Yeager, crossing paths with a fugitive who is eager to chat about her obsession with true crime. Later that night in UFOs, Sandwiches and the Cousin Effect, airing that same night at 10:30/9:30c, North Carolina bail agent Kay Perkins. Watch the video!

2
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel Photo
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel

Additionally, fans can head to the “The Rich Eisen Show” on The Roku Channel to get in the game day spirit. In partnership with Roku, BMW will be a sponsor of the show in the lead up to the big game, while Rich Eisen and the crew are broadcasting on the ground starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 10. 

3
Adam Sandler Will Be Honored At The Peoples Choice Awards Photo
Adam Sandler Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards

Sandler will be honored for his impressive comedic career, which includes iconic roles in box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and many more. Sandler has also proven to be a versatile actor with more recent critically acclaimed dramatic roles in “Uncut Gems,” “Hustle” and his upcoming film “Spaceman.” 

4
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date Photo
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

The cameras are back for a second season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf's Major championships, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERSVideo: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku ChannelTHE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel
Adam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice AwardsAdam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release DateFULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
APPROPRIATE