Eva Longoria Joins The Academy's SEEN Interview Series

The newest episode of "Seen" - the Academy's series of candid interviews on culture, identity and representation with some of today's most influential Latinx filmmakers and artists - features Eva Longoria in conversation with journalist and series host Nick Barili.

Longoria and Barili visit the campus of California State University, Northridge, from which Longoria received a master's degree in Chicano Studies in 2013. Longoria opens up about the importance of activism and knowing your history, how being white-passing both helped and hurt her as an actor, and why she kept her day job for the first two years of her acting career.

"The only way that you're going to break through as a new show or a movie is through innovation, and the only way innovation happens is by diversity," Longoria says in the interview.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Watch the new interview here: