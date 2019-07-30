EstrellaTV's 100 LATINOS DIJERON In Production For Second Season; Adds New Host

EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that it's in production for Season 2 of "100 Latinos Dijeron" and has incorporated comedian Mau Nieto as new host.

Co-produced with Fremantle, "100 Latinos Dijeron," the Spanish-language version of the American classic game show, Family Feud, has been picked up for a second season and will now feature standup comedian Mau Nieto as its new host. The show, which will premiere on August 14, 2019, will air at 7PM/6PM C.

Nieto, one of Mexico's top standup acts, better known for his 2018 NETFLIX SPECIAL "Living Sober... From the Bar," launched his entertainment career in 2012 doing standup in Mexico City's comedy circuit. He is currently working on a national Mexican tour titled "I'm Never Getting Married," which he plans on producing for a streaming service in the near future.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity and amazed by this project; it's been really easy adapting to the production team. I'm excited to be a part of this show because it's a format I used to watch as a kid with my mom and my brother, so it's awesome to be the host now," said Nieto.

In 2018, EstrellaTV and Fremantle entered a multiyear co-production agreement to air "100 Latinos Dijeron" on EstrellaTV. The Spanish-language version of FAMILY FEUD premiered for the first time on EstrellaTV in February 2019 and originally featured actor-comedian Armando Hernandez.





