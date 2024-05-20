Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Barry Sloane Join THE SANDMAN Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced the casting for the remaining Endless members, who will appear in Season 2 of The Sandman with a new teaser. The family is now complete with the addition of Esmé Creed-Miles (she/her) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (he/him) as Destiny, and Barry Sloane (he/him) as The Prodigal.

These new names round out the Endless Family as they join Tom Sturridge (he/him) as Dream, Kirby (she/her) as Death, Mason Alexander Park (they/them) as Desire, and Donna Preston (she/her) as Despair who are returning from Season 1.

Additional returning cast includes: Patton Oswalt (he/him), Vivienne Acheampong (she/her), Gwendoline Christie (she/her), Jenna Coleman (she/her), Ferdinand Kingsley (he/him), Stephen Fry (he/him), Asim Chaudhry (he/him), Sanjeev Bhaskar (he/him), Vanesu Samunyai (she/her), and Razane Jammal (she/her).

When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, THE SANDMAN is Produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the casting announcement teaser below!

Photo credit: The Masons and Jennifer Crawley

