Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey to Host Hallmark Channel's 2019 SUMMER NIGHTS PREVIEW SPECIAL

Erin Krakow ("When Calls the Heart") and Ryan Paevey ("General Hospital") usher in a new season of summer fun when they host Hallmark Channel's "2019 Summer Nights Preview Special," premiering Saturday, July 20 (10:00 p.m. ET/PT). Krakow and Paevey invite viewers to saddle up for a sneak peek at the network's annual Summer Nights programming event, featuring six original movie premieres celebrating the long, sun-soaked season of leisure and romance.

During the half-hour special, Krakow and Paevey - with assistance from "Home and Family's" Larissa Wohl and some adorable puppies - share exclusive clips from the six all-new 2019 Summer Nights movies. Kicking things off is Italia Ricci ("Chasing Life") and Peter Porte ("The Young and the Restless") in "Rome in Love," premiering Saturday, July 27 (9 p.m. ET/PT). Next up is Danica McKellar ("Campfire Kiss," "The Wonder Years") and Mark Deklin ("Designated Survivor") in "Love and Sunshine" on Saturday, August 3 (9 p.m. ET/PT), followed by "A Taste of Summer," which premieres Saturday, August 10 (9 p.m. ET/PT) and stars real-life spouses, Roselyn Sanchez ("Grand Hotel") and Eric Winter ("The Rookie").

Then our hosts Erin Krakow and Ryan Paevey take us down on the farm for their new movie "A Summer Romance," which premieres Saturday, August 17 (9 p.m. ET/PT). After that, Autumn Reeser ("A Country Wedding") and Brennan Elliott ("Cedar Cove," "All of My Heart") cruise into love in "All Summer Long" premiering Saturday, August 24 (9 p.m. ET/PT). Closing out the Summer Nights preview, sparks fly between Pascale Hutton ("When Calls the Heart") and Sam Page ("Mad Men") in "My One & Only," premiering Saturday, August 31 (9 p.m. ET/PT).

"2019 Summer Nights Preview Special" is a Pleasant St. Entertainment production. Kristi Foley serves as producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories