Equalpride Joins Hands with ABC Owned Television Stations to Bring the Out100 to a Broader Audience

Equalpride and ABC Owned Television Stations are proud to announce the distribution of the Out100 Special on its stations this holiday season, beginning Friday, November 24. As part of the close collaboration between the two brands, the ABC Owned Television Stations will amplify through its platforms the stories of this year’s most inspiring and impactful members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are immensely proud to collaborate with the ABC Owned Television Stations,” said Mark Berryhill, CEO of equalpride. “This partnership enables us to continue promoting diversity, inclusion, and understanding by bringing crucial reporting impacting LGBTQ+ people to ABC OTV’s audiences.”

Recognized as the longest-standing and most comprehensive list celebrating LGBTQ+ icons and allies, the Out100 celebrates the most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ figures annually. Among this year’s honorees include GOOD MORNING AMERICA hosts Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez, along with Chad Matthews, President of the ABC Owned Television Stations.

The hour-long special will offer audiences an inside look at the profound journey behind the Out100 list, casting light on the inspiring stories of LGBTQ+ victories, challenges, and moments of joy. Viewers can watch the Out100 TV Special beginning November 24th via:

- Livestream on AdvocateChannel.com

- On-Demand on the Advocate Channel App and National Geographic

The special will air on ABC Owned Television Stations’ streaming and digital platforms and on linear on the following dates:

- Friday, November 24

- ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles - 10:00 p.m. PST

- Saturday, November 25

- ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco - 8:30 p.m. PST

- ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston - 11:35 p.m. CST

- ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno - 10:00 p.m. PST

- - Saturday, December 9

- ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago - 11:00 p.m. CST

- 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia - 12:30 a.m. EST

- ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham -12:00 a.m. EST

- Saturday, December 23

- 7ABC/WABC TV New York - 5:00 a.m. EST

ABOUT EQUALPRIDE

Equalpride is the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned & operated media, digital, social, TV, print and entertainment company in the country. Our mission is to provide content of inspiration, hope, community, equality and love through our platforms that reach a vast majority of diverse American audiences. We are a community of storytellers, innovators, and influencers with a portfolio that includes some of the world’s most prestigious LGBTQ+ brands: Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, Plus, PRIDE.COM, and the all-new 24/7 streaming Advocate Channel.