Entertainment One Will Produce SALVATION DAY

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Salvation Day" will be adapted into a film by Entertainment One. The movie is based on Kali Wallace's Science fiction novel.

"Salvation Day" takes place aboard an abandoned spaceship where a lethal virus is awoken and a strong young woman fighting for a better world comes to question everything she believes in.

Ben Forkner will produce the series. He has several high-profile projects lined up, including "Deep Water," starring Ben Affleck.

Karl Gajdusek penned the script. His most recent work includes "The King's Man" prequel at Fox.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





