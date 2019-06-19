Emmy Nominee Michelle Forbes Joins Cast of TREADSTONE

Michelle Forbes (The Killing, Berlin Station) is one of the newest additions to USA's Treadstone, an action-packed thriller set amidst the CIA BLACK OPS program Operation Treadstone.

Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they're mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions. The series, produced by UCP and Ben Smith, a producer of the Bourne franchise, is currently in production in Budapest.

Forbes joins the previously announced series regulars Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Omar Metwally, Tracy Ifeachor, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, and Emilia Schüle. Additionally, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston, Shruti Haasan, and Tess Haubrich join cast in recurring roles.

Michelle Forbes will star as Ellen Becker, a savvy CIA veteran trying to balance the demands of work and family while investigating a conspiracy with international implications.

Forbes received an Emmy nomination for her role in The Killing. She recently appeared in Berlin Station. Prior to that, Forbes starred in the groundbreaking Alan Ball series TRUE BLOOD and in the series In Treatment, opposite Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. In film, she was recently in Kogonada's critical hit Columbus and in Mockingjay: Part 2, the last installment of the Hunger Games franchise.

Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous) will recur as Stephen Haynes, a high school math teacher with a dark side that he's struggling to keep under control.

Fugit was most recently seen in Damien Chazelle's First Man, starring Ryan Gosling, which premiered at both the Venice Film Festival and TIFF this past year. He also starred in Outcast, the latest series by Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead. Fugit first came to prominence as the star of Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous. His subsequent and varied film work includes performances in Gone Girl, Thanks for Sharing, We Bought a Zoo, White Oleander, Saved, Wristcutters, and Cinema Verite.

Michael Gaston (The Leftovers) will play Dan Levine, a no-nonsense senior CIA veteran overseeing an investigation that involves some of the Agency's darkest secrets.

Gaston was most recently a series regular on Strange Angel. Other recent credits include a series regular role on The Man in the High Castle, the series regular role of unconventional prophet Dean opposite Justin Theroux in The Leftovers; as well as recurring roles on Blindspot, Mad Men, The Mentalist, and Damages. Feature credits include director Peter Berg's upcoming Wonderland opposite Mark Wahlberg and Colleen Camp, Ericson Core's upcoming biopic Togo opposite Michael McElhatton and Willem Dafoe, Steven Spielberg's Bridge Of Spies, and Paul Schrader's First Reformed.

Shruti Haasan will play Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin.

Haasan is a well-known actor, musician, producer and writer from India. She's one of the few actors of Indian origin who has made a mark as a leading name across multiple languages throughout the country. Haasan made her acting debut in the Bollywood film, Luck. She has also starred in other Indian films such as 3, D Day, and Behen Hogi Teri. Also a trained musician, Haasan is one of few singer/songwriters in India who performs in English.

Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant) will recur as Samantha, a nurse who must reconcile her husband Doug's dark past.

Haubrich most recently appeared in the series Pine Gap alongside Parker Sawyers, Stephen Curry, Jacqueline McKenzie and Steve Tousaint. Previously, Haubrich starred in Wolf Creek. Other TV credits include Jack Irish: Dead Point opposite Guy Pearce, a recurring role on Home & Away and Slide. She will next appear in Bad Mothers. Haubrich played the role of Rosenthal in Alien: Covenant directed by multi-award-winning director Ridley Scott, opposite Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. The same year she starred in Bleeding Steel opposite Jackie Chan. Previous feature credits include The Wolverine and Infini. She will next appear alongside Monica Bellucci in Nekrotronic, which premiered at TIFF 2018. Haubrich's short films include Blood Pulls a Gun opposite Odessa Young and award-winning shorts Foal, Like Breathing and Vinyl.

Treadstone was the first to be picked up off of USA's 2018 pilot slate, which also included the Rosario Dawson-led Briarpatch and Dare Me, based on the acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott.





