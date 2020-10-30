Emily Peachey Stars in New Film FISHBOWL

Known for her captivating role in the teen classic 'The Fault in Our Stars.'

Emily Peachey, known for her captivating role in the teen classic "The Fault in Our Stars," headlines the new film drama "Fishbowl," now available on iTunes Apple TV and On Demand.

"Being a part of this film and work with so many talented people was an amazing experience and I am thrilled that fans will now be able to see it," Peachey said. "At the time of filming, this was my first lead role in a drama and I was really excited to show my range as an actor. I prepared for the role by digging deep into my emotions. I am such an upbeat happy person all the time, so finding that darker edge was key for this role."

To watch the trailer of "Fishbowl," see below.

Directed by Alexa Kinigopoulos ("Little Big Town: Sugar Coat") and Stephen Kinigopoulos ("Bullet to the Head"), "Fishbowl" follows the story of three sisters in a small town who are forced to cling to each other as they cope with loss and a father who is growing increasingly obsessed with the notion that the Rapture coming. The cast includes Rick Kain ("DC Noir") and newcomers Caroline Coleman and Beth Shickle.

Portraying one of three sisters, Peachey tapped into her character's inner vulnerabilities and emotional baggage to create a compelling persona that connects with filmgoers.

"Rachel is very straight laced and goes by the rules and I am much more of a think-outside-the-box type of person and getting into that mindset was new for me," she said. "The other actresses, who played my sisters, were absolutely amazing - we couldn't have gotten along better. By the second day of filming, we were acting like real sisters."

Taking on complex characters is not new to the young actress who admittedly thrives on the finding the uniqueness of each role, whether drama, action or comedy.

"I really gravitate towards drama because you get to display more emotion than in the other genres," she said. "However, I also really like comedy! I've always had good comedic timing in real life and it's always fun to act silly and funny to make people laugh."

Having gained the attention of movie goers as the smitten teen Monica in the 2014 coming-of-age drama "The Fault in Our Stars," starring Shailene Woodley, Peachey would go on to work in such films as "Strange Weather," opposite Holly Hunter, and "American Pastoral," starring Ewan McGregor. Her television work includes "13 Reasons Why," "Veep," "Awkward," and many others.

Meanwhile, the Virginia native also stars in the newly-released "Tar," a horror thriller from director Aaron Wolf ("Restoring Tomorrow") about a mysterious creature that rises from the depths of the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles to wreak havoc in the city. The film is now in theaters.

Peachey is represented by Fruition Talent Agency. For more information, she is online on IMDB Instagram and Twitter

