Elizabeth Perkins Joins Denis Leary in FOX's A MOODY CHRISTMAS

Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects," "Weeds") will join Denis Leary in FOX's upcoming limited series, A MOODY CHRISTMAS, scheduled to air this December on FOX.

"I can think of no better foil for Denis Leary than Elizabeth," said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. "She's got the comedy chops and the gravitas to go toe-to-toe with him in any situation, and I can't wait to see their chemistry ignite on screen. Here's to a very MOODY CHRISTMAS!"

In the single-camera, holiday-themed event comedy, Perkins will play ANN, the matriarch of the Moodys, a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family of five, all of whom return home to Chicago for the holidays, hiding secrets from each other.

A six-episode event series, A MOODY CHRISTMAS is adapted from the Australian series of the same name. The series centers on the Moodys, including SEAN SR. (Leary); his wife, ANN (Perkins); their three grown children; and an assorted mix of extended family members who gather for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications.

Perkins most recently was seen in the limited cable series "Sharp Objects," from director Jean-Marc Vallée and producer Marti Noxon. She stars in the upcoming highly anticipated series "Truth be Told," opposite Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan. She also recurs on the network series "This is Us" and the streaming series "GLOW." Previous credits include hit cable series "Weeds" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

From CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment, A MOODY CHRISTMAS is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows also serve as executive producers. The event series is based on the Jungleboys Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series.





