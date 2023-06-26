Elizabeth Banks To Lead Austin Peters' Vanity Thriller SKINCARE

The screenplay was written by Deering Regan, Sam Freilich and Austin Peters.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 2 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 4 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover

Elizabeth Banks To Lead Austin Peters' Vanity Thriller SKINCARE

Elizabeth Banks ("Pitch Perfect," "The Hunger Games," "Love and Mercy") stars in the recently wrapped "Skincare," from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Producers Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman, directed by Austin Peters, with a supporting cast that includes Lewis Pullman ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Bad Times at the El Royale"), Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Michaela Jae Rodriguez ("Pose," "Nurse Jackie"), Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Nathan Fillion ("Serenity," "Firefly").

A vanity thriller set in Hollywood, the movie's plot details are being kept under wraps. The screenplay was written by Deering Regan, Sam Freilich and Austin Peters. Production wrapped before the Writers' strike.

Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi financed and produced the film through their ILBE banner alongside Logan Lerman and Jonathan Schwartz. "Skincare" is the third film Schwartz and Lerman have collaborated on as producers following A24's "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" and CJ ENM's "Press Play."

Writers Deering Regan and Sam Freilich are executive producers as well.

"We are delighted to announce another international production involving such world-class actresses and actors," said Andrea Iervolino, CEO of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. "'Skincare' is a film with a strong visual impact that, because of the cast and the workers it involves, has enormous potential. It is a film that we at ILBE believe in very much."

Schwartz and Lerman said, "We are super excited to see Elizabeth Banks take on this type of role, and ecstatic to be working with Austin Peters. We are grateful to Andrea Iervolino and ILBE for their support."

ILBE's Head of Production, Richard Salvatore, commented: "It was impossible for this great project not to turn out phenomenally well since we had an awesome creative team and the cast was incredible."

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television.

Banks most recently produced and directed Universal Pictures' highly successful comedy-thriller "Cocaine Bear," which continues to be a hit at the box office. Banks can be seen starring in the upcoming films "The Beanie Bubble" alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook and in "A Mistake" directed by Christine Jeffs.

Earlier this year, Banks starred in the feature drama "Call Jane" alongside Sigourney Weaver, which premiered at Sundance and London Film Festival. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including "The Hunger Games" franchise, "Love & Mercy," "The LEGO Movie" and "Mrs. America." She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in "30 Rock" and "Modern Family." On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with "Pitch Perfect 2" and produced the "Pitch Perfect" franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handelman.

Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy "Shrill" on Hulu, starring SNL's Aidy Bryant and "Bumper in Berlin" on Peacock.

Elizabeth Banks and Brownstone Productions are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Ziffren Brittenham. Nathan Fillian is represented by CAA and Three 3 Three Management. Lewis Pullman is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content. Austin Peters is represented by Canopy Media Partners. Michaela Jae Rodriguez is represented by UTA and 111 Media. Deering Regan and Sam Freilich are represented by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark, Inc.

The deal was made for the producers by Chris Perez and Natalie Locke of Donaldson, Califf and Perez, along with WME and UTA. The deal was made for Director Peters by attorneys David Feldman and Ariela Moskowitz of Brecheen Feldman Briemer Silver & Thompson, and manager Noah Rothman.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Classic Alfred Hitchcock Films Coming To Andrea Iervolinos TaTaTu As First-Of-Its-Kind Vie Photo
Classic Alfred Hitchcock Films Coming To Andrea Iervolino's TaTaTu As First-Of-Its-Kind Viewer Reward Program

TaTaTu has revealed the first slate of content that will be made available to viewers as part of their recent groundbreaking agreement to launch an unprecedented viewer reward program across the entire streaming portfolio of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

2
Lion Forge Entertainment Teams Up With Black Women Animate Studios For Animated Series IYA Photo
Lion Forge Entertainment Teams Up With Black Women Animate Studios For Animated Series IYANU

Lion Forge Entertainment, producers behind the Academy Award-winning 'Hair Love,' is partnering with Taylor K. Shaw's Black Women Animate Studios (BWA) to advance their shared mission of fostering diversity and representation in front of and behind the camera in the animation industry.

3
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER Is Coming to Peacock Photo
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER Is Coming to Peacock

The sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. The film stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Jennifer Hudson, TED LASSO & More Honored at AAFCA TV Honors Photo
Jennifer Hudson, TED LASSO & More Honored at AAFCA TV Honors

The 5th Annual AAFCA TV Honors distinguished achievement recipients were revealed by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA). The “We See You” Award, given to performers who demonstrate versatility in their work, will go to Jennifer Hudson, host of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET