Elizabeth Banks To Lead Austin Peters' Vanity Thriller SKINCARE

Elizabeth Banks ("Pitch Perfect," "The Hunger Games," "Love and Mercy") stars in the recently wrapped "Skincare," from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Producers Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman, directed by Austin Peters, with a supporting cast that includes Lewis Pullman ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Bad Times at the El Royale"), Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Michaela Jae Rodriguez ("Pose," "Nurse Jackie"), Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Nathan Fillion ("Serenity," "Firefly").

A vanity thriller set in Hollywood, the movie's plot details are being kept under wraps. The screenplay was written by Deering Regan, Sam Freilich and Austin Peters. Production wrapped before the Writers' strike.

Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi financed and produced the film through their ILBE banner alongside Logan Lerman and Jonathan Schwartz. "Skincare" is the third film Schwartz and Lerman have collaborated on as producers following A24's "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall" and CJ ENM's "Press Play."

Writers Deering Regan and Sam Freilich are executive producers as well.

"We are delighted to announce another international production involving such world-class actresses and actors," said Andrea Iervolino, CEO of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. "'Skincare' is a film with a strong visual impact that, because of the cast and the workers it involves, has enormous potential. It is a film that we at ILBE believe in very much."

Schwartz and Lerman said, "We are super excited to see Elizabeth Banks take on this type of role, and ecstatic to be working with Austin Peters. We are grateful to Andrea Iervolino and ILBE for their support."

ILBE's Head of Production, Richard Salvatore, commented: "It was impossible for this great project not to turn out phenomenally well since we had an awesome creative team and the cast was incredible."

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television.

Banks most recently produced and directed Universal Pictures' highly successful comedy-thriller "Cocaine Bear," which continues to be a hit at the box office. Banks can be seen starring in the upcoming films "The Beanie Bubble" alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook and in "A Mistake" directed by Christine Jeffs.

Earlier this year, Banks starred in the feature drama "Call Jane" alongside Sigourney Weaver, which premiered at Sundance and London Film Festival. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including "The Hunger Games" franchise, "Love & Mercy," "The LEGO Movie" and "Mrs. America." She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in "30 Rock" and "Modern Family." On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with "Pitch Perfect 2" and produced the "Pitch Perfect" franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handelman.

Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy "Shrill" on Hulu, starring SNL's Aidy Bryant and "Bumper in Berlin" on Peacock.

