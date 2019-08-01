Elijah Wood's SpectreVision Will Develop Scripted Series Content with Legendary Television Studios

Aug. 1, 2019  

Elijah Wood's film production company SpectreVision linked with Legendary Television Studios for an exclusive first-look deal.

Claire Bargout will join SpectreVision as Director of Development for scripted series, for the deal will "develop scripted series content with a focus on distinctive genre concepts from dynamic storytellers," according to Deadline.

The genre-driven SpectreVision was founded by Wood, Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller and now includes Lisa Whalen as a partner. Films from the production company include "Cooties," "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night," "The Boy" and most recently, "Daniel Isn't Real."

"SpectreVision has proven itself an exemplary leader in the indie genre space, creating unique entertainment that truly captivates audiences," said Nick Pepper, President of Legendary Television Studios, in Deadline's article on the collaboration. "We are thrilled to be partnering with them and look forward to developing future projects together."



