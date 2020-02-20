Eli Roth Will Direct BORDERLANDS Film Adaptation

Deadline reports that director Eli Roth will helm the upcoming Lionsgate film adaptation of "Borderlands," a popular first person shooter video game.

Borderlands is set in the distant future, in which four "Vault Hunters" travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumored to contain advanced alien technology. The hunters find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempt to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

Roth said, "I'm so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team, and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate - I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition. I look forward to bringing my own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game. Randy Pitchford and everyone at Gearbox have been incredibly supportive of my ideas - it really feels like a perfect storm of creators coming together. We are out to make a new classic, one which the fans of the game will love, but also one which will find new audiences globally."

"With Eli's vision and Craig's screenplay, we believe we have cracked THE CODE on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane.

Roth is an actor, writer, director and producer known for his role in "Inglorious Basterds" and for directing "Death Wish."

Read the original story on Deadline.





