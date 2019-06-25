Eleven Arts and Fathom Events Bring New English Dub and Japanese-Language Remastered Versions of MILLENNIUM ACTRESS To Cinemas
Coming to select cinemas nationwide this August, experience the gorgeous new restoration of what many believe to be the legendary director Satoshi Kon's ("Perfect Blue," "Paprika") greatest work, "Millennium Actress." Boasting countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, "Millennium Actress" is a must-see for anime fans of all ages.
When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As she recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories where they witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police. Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Satoshi Kon could deliver.
Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time (in Japanese, subtitled in English)
Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time (new English dub)
"Millennium Actress" will be shown at the following cinemas in your area on Tuesday, August 13 (in Japanese, subtitled in English):
|AMC
|AMC Danbury 16
|61 Eagle Road
|Danbury
|CT
|06810
|AMC
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 State Route 3 E
|Clifton
|NJ
|07014-1609
|New Vision Theater
|Cranford Theatre
|25 North Avenue
|Cranford
|NJ
|07016
|AMC
|AMC East Hanover 12
|145 Route 10 East
|East Hanover
|NJ
|07936
|AMC
|AMC Shops at Riverside 9
|390 Hackensack Ave
|Hackensack
|NJ
|07601
|Cinemark
|Hazlet 12
|2821 Highway 35
|Hazlet
|NJ
|07730
|Regal
|Regal Commerce Center 18
|2399 US Highway 1
|North Brunswick
|NJ
|08902
|AMC
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17
|Paramus
|NJ
|07652
|AMC
|AMC Rockaway 16
|363 Mount Hope Avenue
|Rockaway
|NJ
|07866
|Kerosates
|Showplace 14
|650 Plaza Dr
|Secaucus
|NJ
|07094
|AMC
|AMC Seacourt 10
|635 Bay Avenue
|Toms River
|NJ
|08753
|AMC
|AMC Wayne 14
|67 Willowbrook Boulevard
|Wayne
|NJ
|07470
|New Vision Theater
|Rialto Theatre
|250 East Broad Street
|Westfield
|NJ
|07090
|Regal
|Regal Kaufman Astoria 14
|35-30 38th Street
|Astoria
|NY
|11101
|Regal
|Regal Sheepshead Bay 14
|3907 Shore Parkway
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11235
|Regal
|Regal Court Street 12
|106 Court Street
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11201
|Regal
|Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX
|455 Commack Road
|Deer Park
|NY
|11729
|National Amusements
|Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas
|1001 Broadhollow Rd
|Farmingdale
|NY
|11735
|Regal
|Regal Hampton Bays 5
|119 W. Montauk Highway
|Hampton Bays
|NY
|11946
|National Amusements
|Island 16 Cinema De Lux
|185 Morris Ave
|Holtsville
|NY
|11742
|Regal
|Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax
|33 Le Count Place
|New Rochelle
|NY
|10801
|AMC
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036-7202
|AMC
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10016
|Regal
|Regal Battery Park 11
|102 North End Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10282
|Regal
|Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|247 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036
|Regal
|Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16
|2001 South Road
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|12601
|Regal
|Regal Staten Island Stadium 16
|2474 Forest Avenue
|Staten Island
|NY
|10303
|AMC
|AMC Stony Brook 17
|2196 Nesconset Highway
|Stony Brook
|NY
|11790
|Regal
|Regal Westbury 12
|7000 Brush Hollow Road
|Westbury
|NY
|11590
|National Amusements
|City Center 15 Cinema Delux
|19 City Place
|White Plains
|NY
|10601
|National Amusements
|College Point Multiplex
|28-55 Ulmer Street
|Whitestone
|NY
|11357
|National Amusements
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill
|59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill
|Yonkers
|NY
|10710
|AMC
|AMC Center Valley 16
|2805 Center Valley Parkway
|Center Valley
|PA
|18034
"Millennium Actress" will be shown at the following cinemas in your area on Monday, August 19 (new English dub):
|AMC
|AMC Danbury 16
|61 Eagle Road
|Danbury
|CT
|06810
|AMC
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 State Route 3 E
|Clifton
|NJ
|07014-1609
|New Vision Theater
|Cranford Theatre
|25 North Avenue
|Cranford
|NJ
|07016
|AMC
|AMC East Hanover 12
|145 Route 10 East
|East Hanover
|NJ
|07936
|AMC
|AMC Shops at Riverside 9
|390 Hackensack Ave
|Hackensack
|NJ
|07601
|Cinemark
|Hazlet 12
|2821 Highway 35
|Hazlet
|NJ
|07730
|Regal
|Regal Commerce Center 18
|2399 US Highway 1
|North Brunswick
|NJ
|08902
|AMC
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17
|Paramus
|NJ
|07652
|AMC
|AMC Rockaway 16
|363 Mount Hope Avenue
|Rockaway
|NJ
|07866
|Kerosates
|Showplace 14
|650 Plaza Dr
|Secaucus
|NJ
|07094
|AMC
|AMC Seacourt 10
|635 Bay Avenue
|Toms River
|NJ
|08753
|AMC
|AMC Wayne 14
|67 Willowbrook Boulevard
|Wayne
|NJ
|07470
|New Vision Theater
|Rialto Theatre
|250 East Broad Street
|Westfield
|NJ
|07090
|Regal
|Regal Kaufman Astoria 14
|35-30 38th Street
|Astoria
|NY
|11101
|Regal
|Regal Sheepshead Bay 14
|3907 Shore Parkway
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11235
|Regal
|Regal Court Street 12
|106 Court Street
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11201
|Regal
|Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX
|455 Commack Road
|Deer Park
|NY
|11729
|National Amusements
|Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas
|1001 Broadhollow Rd
|Farmingdale
|NY
|11735
|Regal
|Regal Hampton Bays 5
|119 W. Montauk Highway
|Hampton Bays
|NY
|11946
|National Amusements
|Island 16 Cinema De Lux
|185 Morris Ave
|Holtsville
|NY
|11742
|Regal
|Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax
|33 Le Count Place
|New Rochelle
|NY
|10801
|AMC
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036-7202
|AMC
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10016
|Regal
|Regal Battery Park 11
|102 North End Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10282
|Regal
|Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|247 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036
|Regal
|Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16
|2001 South Road
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|12601
|Regal
|Regal Staten Island Stadium 16
|2474 Forest Avenue
|Staten Island
|NY
|10303
|AMC
|AMC Stony Brook 17
|2196 Nesconset Highway
|Stony Brook
|NY
|11790
|Regal
|Regal Westbury 12
|7000 Brush Hollow Road
|Westbury
|NY
|11590
|National Amusements
|City Center 15 Cinema Delux
|19 City Place
|White Plains
|NY
|10601
|National Amusements
|College Point Multiplex
|28-55 Ulmer Street
|Whitestone
|NY
|11357
|National Amusements
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill
|59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill
|Yonkers
|NY
|10710
|AMC
|AMC Center Valley 16
|2805 Center Valley Parkway
|Center Valley
|PA
|18034
Tickets for "Millennium Actress" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).