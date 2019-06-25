Eleven Arts and Fathom Events Bring New English Dub and Japanese-Language Remastered Versions of MILLENNIUM ACTRESS To Cinemas

Coming to select cinemas nationwide this August, experience the gorgeous new restoration of what many believe to be the legendary director Satoshi Kon's ("Perfect Blue," "Paprika") greatest work, "Millennium Actress." Boasting countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, "Millennium Actress" is a must-see for anime fans of all ages.

When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As she recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories where they witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police. Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Satoshi Kon could deliver.

Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. local time (in Japanese, subtitled in English)

Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time (new English dub)

"Millennium Actress" will be shown at the following cinemas in your area on Tuesday, August 13 (in Japanese, subtitled in English):

AMC AMC Danbury 16 61 Eagle Road Danbury CT 06810 AMC AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 State Route 3 E Clifton NJ 07014-1609 New Vision Theater Cranford Theatre 25 North Avenue Cranford NJ 07016 AMC AMC East Hanover 12 145 Route 10 East East Hanover NJ 07936 AMC AMC Shops at Riverside 9 390 Hackensack Ave Hackensack NJ 07601 Cinemark Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 Hazlet NJ 07730 Regal Regal Commerce Center 18 2399 US Highway 1 North Brunswick NJ 08902 AMC AMC Garden State 16 1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17 Paramus NJ 07652 AMC AMC Rockaway 16 363 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway NJ 07866 Kerosates Showplace 14 650 Plaza Dr Secaucus NJ 07094 AMC AMC Seacourt 10 635 Bay Avenue Toms River NJ 08753 AMC AMC Wayne 14 67 Willowbrook Boulevard Wayne NJ 07470 New Vision Theater Rialto Theatre 250 East Broad Street Westfield NJ 07090 Regal Regal Kaufman Astoria 14 35-30 38th Street Astoria NY 11101 Regal Regal Sheepshead Bay 14 3907 Shore Parkway Brooklyn NY 11235 Regal Regal Court Street 12 106 Court Street Brooklyn NY 11201 Regal Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX 455 Commack Road Deer Park NY 11729 National Amusements Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas 1001 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale NY 11735 Regal Regal Hampton Bays 5 119 W. Montauk Highway Hampton Bays NY 11946 National Amusements Island 16 Cinema De Lux 185 Morris Ave Holtsville NY 11742 Regal Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax 33 Le Count Place New Rochelle NY 10801 AMC AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036-7202 AMC AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Avenue New York NY 10016 Regal Regal Battery Park 11 102 North End Avenue New York NY 10282 Regal Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13 247 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036 Regal Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 2001 South Road Poughkeepsie NY 12601 Regal Regal Staten Island Stadium 16 2474 Forest Avenue Staten Island NY 10303 AMC AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 Nesconset Highway Stony Brook NY 11790 Regal Regal Westbury 12 7000 Brush Hollow Road Westbury NY 11590 National Amusements City Center 15 Cinema Delux 19 City Place White Plains NY 10601 National Amusements College Point Multiplex 28-55 Ulmer Street Whitestone NY 11357 National Amusements Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill 59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill Yonkers NY 10710 AMC AMC Center Valley 16 2805 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley PA 18034

"Millennium Actress" will be shown at the following cinemas in your area on Monday, August 19 (new English dub):

Tickets for "Millennium Actress" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).





