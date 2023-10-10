El Capitan Theatre Offering Fan Events For THE MARVELS

The El Capitan Theatre is offering two fan event screenings for Marvel Studios' “The Marvels” hosted by D23, The Official Disney Fan Club. All tickets for “The Marvels” are on sale now.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10 each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $50.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one randomly selected Funko POP!, one assorted Canteen, popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive a The Marvels tote, hat, popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for “The Marvels” November 10 – November 19 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. There will be 9:55pm showings on Friday and Saturday. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from “The Marvels” and snap a picture at a themed photo op.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes Monday through Thursday are $19 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. Tickets for showtimes Friday through Sunday are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available November 13 at 4:00pm. An Open Caption screening is available November 14 at 4:00pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available November 15 at 4:00pm.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

About Marvel Studios' “The Marvels”

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” Rated PG-13.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credits: © 2023 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.