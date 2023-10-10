El Capitan Theatre Offering Fan Events For THE MARVELS

el Capitan Theatre to Host Fan Events for "The Marvels"

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok; Watch Now In Honor of October 3 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Movie Released In Full on TikTok In Honor of October 3

El Capitan Theatre Offering Fan Events For THE MARVELS

The El Capitan Theatre is offering two fan event screenings for Marvel Studios' “The Marvels” hosted by D23, The Official Disney Fan Club. All tickets for “The Marvels” are on sale now.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10 each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $50.

  • Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one randomly selected Funko POP!, one assorted Canteen, popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.
  • Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive a The Marvels tote, hat, popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for “The Marvels” November 10 – November 19 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. There will be 9:55pm showings on Friday and Saturday. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from “The Marvels” and snap a picture at a themed photo op.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes Monday through Thursday are $19 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. Tickets for showtimes Friday through Sunday are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available November 13 at 4:00pm. An Open Caption screening is available November 14 at 4:00pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available November 15 at 4:00pm.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

About Marvel Studios' “The Marvels”

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” Rated PG-13.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credits: © 2023 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LOKI Season Two Is Second Most Viewed Premiere on Disney+ In 2023 Photo
LOKI Season Two Is Second Most Viewed Premiere on Disney+ In 2023

After a hit first season that brought viewers deep into the twisty world of the Time Variance Authority, “Loki” returned last week with a brand-new season on Disney+. “Loki”—which stars Tom Hiddleston as the sly God of Mischief—notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.

2
Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In A MONK MOVIE on Peacock Photo
Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In A MONK MOVIE on Peacock

Peacock has released first look photos for the upcoming Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. The 90-minue film also includes Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. In the film, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case. Check out the new photos now!

3
Restored SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Coming to Disney+ Photo
Restored SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Coming to Disney+

Disney Animation artists Michael Giaimo (production designer for the animated musical movie “Wish,” as well as “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”) and animator/director Eric Goldberg (head of hand-drawn animation for Disney Animation’s newest short, “Once Upon A Studio,” director, “Pocahontas,” “Fantasia/2000”) were honored to re-team with their colleagues.

4
Dibakar Das Roys Debut Feature DILLI DARK to Make Its World Premiere Photo
Dibakar Das Roy's Debut Feature DILLI DARK to Make Its World Premiere

‘Dilli Dark' stars Samuel Abiola Robinson as a lead and features Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Shantanu Anam and Stutee Ghosh in prominent roles. Samuel Abiola Robinson made his screen debut in India as the lead in the Malayali movie Sudani From Nigeria. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan made her screen debut with Ivan Ayr's Soni. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING