Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film

BOOK OF MORMON star Eddie Grey, former HAMILTON star Andrew Chapelle, and ALMOST FAMOUS' Chad Burris star in a new MUSICAL queer rom-com written by Grey, The Singing Telegram.

Based on Grey's real-life experience as a singing telegram performer in the Big Apple, the film follows the fledgling relationship of Grey and Chapelle's characters, which is inadvertently saved by a touching telegram.

With music from George Gershwin and an original score by Isaac Hayward (MURIEL'S WEDDING: THE MUSICAL), the film is a queer love letter to 90's Nora Ephron rom-coms.

Grey has previously appeared in many musicals in his home country of Australia where he played Boq in WICKED and was an original company of SPRING AWAKENING and LEGALLY BLONDE. He has upcoming appearances in Hulu's SAINT X and Broadway Video's MICHELLE ROJAS IS NOT OKAY. Chapelle was an original company member of HAMILTON and has also appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA! The film also features Tsilala Brock (SUFFS) and KAYE TUCKERMAN (SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL).

Directed by Nic Cory and with photography by Karleah del Moral, the short will be hitting the festival circuit soon.