Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film

Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film

The short will be hitting the festival circuit soon.

Jan. 08, 2023  

BOOK OF MORMON star Eddie Grey, former HAMILTON star Andrew Chapelle, and ALMOST FAMOUS' Chad Burris star in a new MUSICAL queer rom-com written by Grey, The Singing Telegram.

Based on Grey's real-life experience as a singing telegram performer in the Big Apple, the film follows the fledgling relationship of Grey and Chapelle's characters, which is inadvertently saved by a touching telegram.

With music from George Gershwin and an original score by Isaac Hayward (MURIEL'S WEDDING: THE MUSICAL), the film is a queer love letter to 90's Nora Ephron rom-coms.

Grey has previously appeared in many musicals in his home country of Australia where he played Boq in WICKED and was an original company of SPRING AWAKENING and LEGALLY BLONDE. He has upcoming appearances in Hulu's SAINT X and Broadway Video's MICHELLE ROJAS IS NOT OKAY. Chapelle was an original company member of HAMILTON and has also appeared on Broadway in MAMMA MIA! The film also features Tsilala Brock (SUFFS) and KAYE TUCKERMAN (SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL).

Directed by Nic Cory and with photography by Karleah del Moral, the short will be hitting the festival circuit soon.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93 Photo
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93
Si Litvinoff, the visionary producer whose foresight in cinema art led to perennial classics such as Stanley Kubrick's “A Clockwork Orange,” Nicolas Roeg's “Walkabout”, 'The Man Who Fell to Earth,' starring David Bowie, and more passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.    
MIKE LEIGH AT THE BBC Now Streaming on The Criterion Channel Photo
MIKE LEIGH AT THE BBC Now Streaming on The Criterion Channel
In the seventeen years between his first two theatrical features (1971’s BLEAK MOMENTS and 1988’s HIGH HOPES), Mike Leigh, the great humanist of British cinema, sharpened his distinctive voice and famously improvisatory process at the BBC, where he directed a string of striking, bittersweet slice-of-life dramas built on sharply etched characters.
Carole Kings Central Park Concert Documentary Sets Release Photo
Carole King's Central Park Concert Documentary Sets Release
The brand new feature-length concert documentary “Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park,” which presents musical icon Carole King’s triumphant May 26, 1973 homecoming concert on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park before an estimated audience of 100,000. Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You


A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93
January 7, 2023

Si Litvinoff, the visionary producer whose foresight in cinema art led to perennial classics such as Stanley Kubrick's “A Clockwork Orange,” Nicolas Roeg's “Walkabout”, 'The Man Who Fell to Earth,' starring David Bowie, and more passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.    
TRAVELS WITH DARLEY's 10th Season to Air On PBS Stations Beginning This MonthTRAVELS WITH DARLEY's 10th Season to Air On PBS Stations Beginning This Month
January 3, 2023

The 10th season of TRAVELS WITH DARLEY brings viewers insights into the deeper meaning of travel through diverse culture, cuisine, heritage, and history as told by the locals and Darley drawing on over a decade and a half of global travels.
MY FATHER THE QUEEN Wins Best LGBT Screenplay From Best Script Award - LondonMY FATHER THE QUEEN Wins Best LGBT Screenplay From Best Script Award - London
December 12, 2022

The Best Script Award - London selected 'My Father The Queen' as the winner of the Best LGBT Screenplay during their Autumn 2022 competition. The screenplay was written by filmmaker Lisa N. Alexander, owner of PrettyWork Studios. It is her first feature work.
Justin Berti to Star With Vannessa Vasquez in DIVORCE BAITJustin Berti to Star With Vannessa Vasquez in DIVORCE BAIT
December 8, 2022

Actor Justin Berti (Submission, Divorce Bait) has a lead role as Marco Laguna in the rom-com film 'Divorce Bait,' co-starring Vannessa Vasquez (East Los High, Hulu) as Alexis Laguna, with Erik Fellows (Break Even, Starf*cker) as Samuel Grey.
Video: Yale In Hollywood Fest Announces 2022 AwardsVideo: Yale In Hollywood Fest Announces 2022 Awards
December 5, 2022

Watch the Yale in Hollywood Fest, the virtual global festival in its third edition, which announced its awards and held its livestream ceremony on December 3.
share