Ed Harris & Amy Madigan Will Star in SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND Film

Husband and wife duo Ed Harris and Amy Madigan will star in School For The Blind, a new indie film that will be produced by Picturehouse.

Deadline reports that Lou Howe is slated to direct the picture that is based on Dennis McFarland's bestselling 1995 novel.

Harris and Madigan will play a pair of siblings with a dark past riddled with unresolved family issues. Harris is a veteran who returns to his small hometown who reunites with his sister, a librarian at a local school for the blind. They both will confront these familial issues as they strive to solve the murder case of a blind student who disappeared years before.

The couple previously starred in Gone Baby Gone, Places in the Heart, Alamo Bay, The Last Full Measure, The Rules DON'T Apply, Sweetwater, and Riders of the Purple Saga together.

Ed Harris made his directorial debut on the feature film Pollock, receiving an Academy Award nomination as Best Actor for his performance in the title role. He was also recently seen on Broadway in To Kill A Mockingbird as Atticus Finch. He was also seen in Taking Sides, Precious Sons, Buried Child in the West End, and The Jacksonian Off-Broadway.