Eclipse International Announces SHURIKA and DARIYO: PLANET UNIVERSE

Reiko Bradley’s Eclipse International has announced action adventure SHURIKA and sci-fi hip-hop dramedy, DARIYO: PLANET UNIVERSE.

The two new elevated genre films make their World Market Debut at EFM this year and will be presented to buyers for the very first time.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest breakthrough films, to be introducing them to the world in Berlin at EFM this year, and to be working with an incredibly talented team with a proven track record of bringing commercially successful films to the marketplace. Shurika is a fresh take on a trusted genre that will have audiences glued to the screen and on the edge of their seats throughout. The soundtrack potential for Dariyo: Planet Universe is enormous, and we will be working with a top music producer on it.” Said Reiko Bradley, CEO of Eclipse International and Executive Producer.

SHURIKA is written and directed by Kevin Grevioux (Underworld, I Frankenstein, KING of Killers, now in release via Lion’s Gate) and produced by Moshe Diamant, whose many credits include The Protege, starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson, Memory, starring Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Taj Atwal, Feardotcom, Rob Cohen’s The Hurricane, with Toby Kebbell, Maggie Grace and Ryan Kwanten, Brian De Palma’s The Black Dahlia, and the Time Cop franchise. Reiko Bradley is executive producing the film which is set to be shot in Tokyo and Bangkok later this year.

Based on a graphic novel from Grevioux's Darkstorm Comics & Media company, SHURIKA is a story about a biracial Black/Japanese woman who was hidden from her Yakuza grandfather by her mother after he had her African-American husband killed because of their taboo relationship. Years later, while trying to find her birth mother, she finds herself caught in a conflict between the ninja clan who raised her and the Japanese underworld.

"I've been wanting to tell this story for quite some time. It's not only filled with high-octane action, but it also delves deep into the importance of family, relationships, and forgiveness in the face of tragedy." Said Grevioux.

The film will be shot in Tokyo and Bangkok in September of this year. Gaby Whyte Hart will handle casting on SHURIKA.

DARIYO: PLANET UNIVERSE is a new sci-fi hip-hop dramedy with a message to audiences: Never give up on your dreams. Roll with the miracles.

The miracle that they’re LOOKING FOR - these two boys, friends since childhood, one black (Qdog), one white (Blade), is to enter and win a music competition in order to secure a deal with a producer at a kick-ass record label that is guaranteed to make them hip-hop stars. The adventure begins one night in the most expected way, when a UFO lands in Blade’s backyard during rehearsal.

There, a curious alien befriends the boys and with his “Pro 7” device, which gives him the ability to communicate with humans, and almost immediately becomes a major hip-hop fan. Impressed with their music, the alien sends a message back home saying: They do this thing here on Earth called music. It’s absolutely fascinating.

Nicknamed “Dariyo” by the two boys, the alien joins them in their music composition, elevating their performance at the competition (as only an alien can), which inspires a standing ovation led by the foremost hip-hop music executive. Captivated by their sound and vibe, the producer pursues the boys to sign with his label. The question is, will the boys risk their dream by becoming too ‘fly’ or self-important by hanging out with and collaborating with an alien?

DARIYO: PLANET UNIVERSE is written by writer-producer, David Lowe, whose credits include LA Confidential, Living Single, Dante’s Peak, Volcano, ER, 24 and The West Wing to name just a few. Lowe has been involved in a number of productions that combine genres, including hip-hop, which remains one of the biggest and most lucrative genres, a multi-billion-dollar juggernaut, accounting for more than one-third of all streams globally from the US to China and beyond.

The film is produced by Dennis Maguire whose credits include Ridley Scott’s Black Rain starring Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia, and THE MECHANIC, starring Jason Statham. Maguire also served as Head of Raleigh Film and Director of Studio Operations.

SHURIKA and DARIYO: PLANET UNIVERSE are both in the pre-production phase, with additional announcements to come, including casting.

Eclipse International is handling global sales for both films.