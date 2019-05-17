EUPHORIA to Premiere on June 16 on HBO

The drama series EUPHORIA begins its eight-episode season SUNDAY, JUNE 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. Multimedia superstar Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") heads the ensemble cast of the show, which follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. The series is created and written by Sam Levinson (HBO's "The Wizard of Lies"), who also directs five episodes.



EUPHORIA puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who's struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents' divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.

Also in Rue's orbit are classmates Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), a jock whose anger issues mask sexual insecurities; Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Nate's on- and off-again girlfriend; Chris McKay (Algee Smith), a football star who finds the adjustment from high school to college harder than expected; Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), whose sexual history continues to dog her; Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Cassie's younger sister and Rue's level-headed childhood friend; and Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), a body-conscious teen exploring her sexuality.

In addition to Zendaya, model-activist Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi ("The Kissing Booth"), Algee Smith ("The Hate U Give"), Alexa Demie ("Mid90s"), Maude Apatow (HBO's "Girls"), Sydney Sweeney (HBO's "Sharp Objects") and Barbie Ferreira (creator of the Webby Award-winning video series "How to Behave"), the ensemble cast of EUPHORIA features Angus Cloud as Fezco, a drug dealer who is Rue's friend; Storm Reid ("A Wrinkle in Time") as Rue's sister, Gia; Nika King ("Greenleaf") as Rue's mother, Leslie; and Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") as Cal, Nate's father, who has secrets of his own.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: "Pilot"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Seventeen-year-old Rue (Zendaya) returns home from rehab with no plans to stay clean. She meets Jules (Hunter Schafer), who's new in town, at a party at McKay's (Algee Smith) house. Nate (Jacob Elordi) gets in McKay's head when McKay takes an interest in Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). Nate and Maddy (Alexa Demie), who have broken up once again, attempt to make each other jealous. Meanwhile, Kat (Barbie Ferreira) is pressured to lose something.

Written by Sam Levinson; directed by Augustine Frizzell.

Episode 2: "Stuntin' Like My Daddy"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

On the first day of school, Rue's (Zendaya) excited about her new friend, Jules (Hunter Schafer), but struggles to put the past behind her and gets into trouble at Fezco's (Angus Cloud). Nate (Jacob Elordi) becomes obsessed with Maddy's (Alexa Demie) hookup, Tyler (Lukas Gage), while trying to get back together with Maddy. Kat (Barbie Ferreira) finds out that a video of her has surfaced online. McKay (Algee Smith) takes the stress of college out on Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

Written and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 3: "Made You Look"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Kat (Barbie Ferreira) decides to try camming and has her first session. Jules (Hunter Schafer) starts falling for a boy online and asks Rue (Zendaya) to help her take some nudes. Maddy (Alexa Demie) finds something odd on Nate's (Jacob Elordi) phone. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and McKay (Algee Smith) spend the weekend at his school and go to a party at the frat he's rushing. Rue is confronted about her lies at NA.

Written and directed by Sam Levinson.

Episode 4: "Shook One Pt. II"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Rue (Zendaya) tries to get clean for Jules (Hunter Schafer) and chaperones Gia (Storm Reid) at the carnival. Jules (Hunter Schafer) encounters Cal (Eric Dane) with his family. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie), annoyed at their boyfriends, decide to do molly together. Kat (Barbie Ferreira) hangs out with Ethan (Austin Abrams) until she misreads a situation. Nate (Jacob Elordi) reveals who he really is.

Written and directed by Sam Levinson.

Sam Levinson's other credits include "Assassination Nation" and "Another Happy Day," as well as HBO's "The Wizard of Lies."

All episodes created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lihtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis; transgender consultant, Scott Turner Schofield; consultant, Jeremy O. Harris. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.





