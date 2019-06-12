EPIX Shares Premiere Date For PENNYWORTH

Premium network EPIX announces PENNYWORTH is set to premiere July 28th at 9 PM ET/PT. The 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who's not yet Bruce's father, in 1960s London.

In addition to Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) and Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag), cast members include multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Polly Walker (The Mentalist, Rome) and Emma Corrin (The Crown).

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series). Production on the series is currently underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, in the UK; Pennyworth is the first television series to film at Leavesden.

EPIX, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including GET SHORTY starring Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano, spy thrillers BERLIN STATION and Deep State, docu-series ELVIS GOES THERE with Elvis Mitchell and, premiering later this year, new series Godfather of Harlem starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker, Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred, from DC, Perpetual Grace, LTD. starring Sir Ben Kingsley and docu-series PUNK from John Varvatos and Iggy Pop. Launched in October 2009, EPIX is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through the EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com.

A division of the Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Horizon Scripted Television was founded in 2006 and is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of dramatic and comedic programming for the cable and subscription/on-demand marketplace. Series produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television include ANIMAL KINGDOM and Claws for TNT; David Makes Man, Love Is___ and QUEEN SUGAR for OWN; Fuller House for Netflix; Krypton for SYFY; Pennyworth for EPIX; PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS for Freeform; and You for Lifetime.





