ENDZEIT - EVER AFTER Director Talks Feminist Zombies On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

ENDZEIT - EVER AFTER director, Carolina Hellsgård, is Tom Needham's special guest this Thursday on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

ENDZEIT - EVER AFTER is a post-apocalyptic feminist gothic fairy tale that takes place two years after zombies have overrun Earth. It is about two young women, Vivi and Eva, who develop an unlikely friendship in order to survive. They are stranded in the land of the Black Forest and have to rely on each other as they search for a more humane world. Their survival, though, has also unleashed surprising demons from their past that they must confront.

The film's script is based on Olivia Vieweg's graphic novel. After the movie's world premiere at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, the film opened theatrically at the IFC Center in New York on June 21st and will screen at the Laemmle Royal and Laemmle Glendale on June 28. Many other cities will follow.

Carolina Hellsgård is a writer-director based in Berlin. Her critically acclaimed debut feature film WANJA premiered at the Berlinale 2015 and was nominated for the Berlinale Best First Feature Award. It won Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film Debut at the Biberacher Filmfestspiele. It was theatrically released in Germany in the summer of 2016. Hellsgård's award winning films have been screened at numerous international film festivals.

TOM NEEDHAM’S THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation’s longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut, and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Oscar-nominee Sam Green, Laurie Anderson, Marco Beltrami, Carter Burwell, Billy Joel, Ernest Dickerson, Jordan Peele, Damien Chazelle, Chazz Palminteri, Howard Shore, Eric B., Jim Breuer, and 48 Laws of Power’s Robert Greene.





