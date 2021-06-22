END OF THE LINE: THE WOMEN OF STANDING ROCK Gets Fuse Release Date

Fuse Media, a Latino-owned, multicultural focused, multiplatform entertainment company, will debut the tale of Indigenous women who fought for their land in the documentary film End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock. Part of Fuse Docs, the Peabody and Emmy award-winning documentary franchise, End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock will premiere on June 25, 2021 at 9pm ET. This significant date marks the 145th anniversary of the Battle of Little Bighorn, a special holiday known as Victory Day to most of the tribes of the Great Sioux Nation.

From Producer/Director Shannon Kring (2012: THE BEGINNING) and Co-Director Pearl Daniel-Means, End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock tells the inspiring story of a group of Indigenous women who risk their lives to stop the Dakota Access oil pipeline construction that desecrated their ancient burial and prayer sites and threatens their land, water, and existence in modern America. The doc follows these powerful women on a 4-year battle, through to when the pipeline was officially ordered to be shut down in July 2020 - a huge blow to the Trump administration and US oil industry. This poignant film features expert testimonies about the effects of colonization and the history of U.S. violations of Indian treaties. Recently, a federal judge allowed the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue operating, meaning that is fight is long from over.

"Their fight played out on the world stage, but the women of Standing Rock have a story that is both timeless and universal," said Producer/Director Shannon Kring. "Through them, we bear witness to the agony and triumph inherent in the struggle for identity. We are grateful to Fuse for giving voice to these incredibly inspiring women who continue to persevere in defense of Mother Earth."

"Standing for justice is at the core of our principles and End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock is a stunning portrayal of the power of community," said Marc Leonard, Head of Content, Fuse Media. He added, "We're honored to share this inspiring documentary as part of our engaging programming which proves that everyone has the power to make a difference."

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock is the second feature documentary from humanitarian and Emmy-winning producer/director, Shannon Kring. She first created a culinary empire before leaving that life to document the struggles of Indigenous people around the globe. Shannon's first feature documentary, 2012: THE BEGINNING, was the most-watched of 1,600+ programs at MIPDoc, aired on 20+ TV networks worldwide, and was an official selection at nearly 100 film festivals.

Shannon's documentaries have been presented by dozens of governments, top international broadcasters, and institutions including the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, the Smithsonian Institution Museum of the American Indian, NASA, MIT, and the British Museum. Shannon works with the UN, US Department of State, USAID, UNEP, and other global bodies concerning the Indigenous and other marginalized members of society, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, human rights, and cultural preservation. She is a UNWTO Liaison and serves as Honduras' Official Goodwill Ambassador.

End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock is produced by Red Queen Media and is airing in partnership with non-profit organization, Ear to the Ground. The organization directly helps the women and children of Standing Rock, and is a resource where people can learn more about divesting, the tribes' legal battles and how to directly help people from the affected tribes. For more information visit: facebook.com/endofthelinefilm

Watch the trailer here: