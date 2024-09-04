News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ELLEN DEGENERES: FOR YOUR APPROVAL Will Premiere Globally on Netflix This Month

The special will be Ellen’s last comedy special of her career.

By: Sep. 04, 2024
ELLEN DEGENERES: FOR YOUR APPROVAL Will Premiere Globally on Netflix This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Iconic comedian, talk show host, actor and Emmy-Award winner Ellen DeGeneres returns to Netflix with Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval, which will premiere globally on September 24, 2024 only on Netflix.

LATEST NEWS

ELLEN DEGENERES: FOR YOUR APPROVAL Will Premiere Globally on Netflix This Month
Video: Patti LuPone Stars in First AGATHA ALL ALONG Clip
Photos: WICKED Character Posters; New Trailer Tomorrow
Listen: Ashley Park and Jessie Tyler Ferguson Talk Broadway, ONLY MURDERS, & More

For the first time in 6 years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval.  In the final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being “kicked out of show business.” From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.  

This marks Ellen’s second original comedy special with Netflix, after 2018’s Relatable. Ellen previously said “To answer the questions everyone is asking me- Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.”



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos