EARTH, WIND, & CAR FIRE to Make New York Premiere

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Janora McDuffie brings her celebrated solo show EARTH, WIND, & CAR FIRE, directed by Joseph Megel, to New York City for the first time this October. EARTH, WIND, & CAR FIRE will play a two-night-only limited engagement on Thursday, October 29 at 8:30 pm and Friday, October 30 at 7:00 pm as part of the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $65 and available at unitedsolo.org.

A Black queer woman falls in love with a white cop and is forced to reconcile love, identity, race, family, and faith when the world demands she choose sides. Told with humor and soul, this intimate storytelling experience is part reflection, part TMI, all fire.

'Because it's a story most people wouldn't expect. It puts a deeply personal, culturally complex love story on stage with honesty, humor, and unapologetic perspective. It's intimate, raw, and rhythm-driven, inviting audiences into the tension between who we are, who we love, and who we are brave enough to become.' - Janora McDuffie, Playwright

The production stars Janora McDuffie (Grey's Anatomy, 94th Academy Awards Live Announcer) as herself.

Caitlin Rucker is the stage manager.

Tickets are $65 and are now available online at unitedsolo.org or by calling 212-714-2442. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Theatre Row Box Office, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday.

Running Time: 58 minutes

Website: janoramcduffie.com/solo-show

About the Production

Janora McDuffie (Playwright/Performer) is an actress, voiceover artist, and storyteller whose work spans television, film, and live performance. Best known as the live announcer for the 94th Academy Awards and for her recurring role on Grey's Anatomy, she brings a commanding presence and emotional precision to her work across mediums.

A Morehead-Cain Scholar and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, McDuffie's artistic voice is rooted in personal storytelling that explores identity, connection, and contradiction with honesty, humor, and soul. Her solo show, Earth, Wind & Car Fire, marks a powerful expansion of that work, blending autobiographical narrative, character work, and a rhythm-driven soundscape to create an intimate and unflinching theatrical experience.

With a background in both performance and voice, McDuffie's work is defined by its immediacy and ability to connect deeply with audiences on screen, behind the mic, and now, center stage.

Joseph Megel (Director) is an award-winning director, producer, and artistic leader whose work has been seen Off-Broadway and in leading regional theaters across the country. His acclaimed productions include Howard L. Craft's Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green (a New York Times Critics' Pick) and Guillermo Reyes's Men on the Verge of a Hispanic Breakdown, winner of both an Outer Critics Circle Award in New York and an Ovation Award in Los Angeles.

Megel served as Artist in Residence at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he led the Process Series: New Works in Development for eighteen seasons, presenting public readings of new works from 2008–2026. He is Artistic Director of StreetSigns and Co-Executive Director of Harland's Creek Productions, organizations dedicated to the development and production of new plays, screenplays, and films.

A graduate of Northwestern University School of Speech, Megel holds an MFA from the USC Peter Stark Producing Program.

Listings Information

Who: Janora McDuffie and United Solo Festival

What: Earth, Wind, & Car Fire

Where: Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street)

When: October 29, 2026, 8:30 P.M. & October 30, 2026 7 P.M.

How: Tickets are available at unitedsolo.org

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