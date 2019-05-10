E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS to Air on November 10th

The E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS will air on Sunday, November 10 from 9-11pm ET/PT and will broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

All 43 categories will be brought back including "The Movie of 2019," "The Show 2019," "The Album 2019" and "The Beauty Influencer of 2019."

Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager & Wilshire Studios return to produce the telecast.

Last year's telecast:

The musical performances last year were Nikki Minaj, John Legend and Rita Ora.

Our Icon award recipients last year were Melissa McCarthy (People's Icon), Victoria Beckham (Fashion Icon) and Bryan Stevenson (People's Champion).

Last year, the inaugural telecast of the E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS reached 4.1 million total viewers and 1.8 million P18-49 across the networks of NBCUniversal including E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA Network.

On E! specifically, it marked the youngest-skewing "People's Choice Awards" in Nielsen recorded history with an audience composition 4x more concentrated with P18-34 than the previous year's telecast on CBS.

The telecast, which trended worldwide, ranked as E!'s most-social telecast of all time generating 104% more social engagements than the previous year on CBS.

The telecast generated a total of 34 million engagements with E!-produced digital and social content (including page/video views, likes, comments and shares)

According to Nielsen Social, the event ranks as the #1 most social telecast season to-date among ad-supported cable networks

Leading up to the event, more than a quarter of a billion votes were cast.