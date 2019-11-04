E! Announces January Premiere Dates for VERY CAVALLARI and New Unscripted Series MEET THE FRASERS

E! is rolling out fresh Pop culture programming in January with new episodes of the "Very Cavallari," starring lifestyle tastemaker and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari, and the series premiere of new reality sitcom "Meet the Frasers," following Rhode Island celebrity medium Matt Fraser and his family. The third season of "Very Cavallari" premieres Thursday, January 9 at 9:00pm ET/PT, and "Meet the Frasers" premieres Monday, January 13 at 10:00pm ET/PT on E!

"Very Cavallari" returns for season three with celebrity entrepreneur KRISTIN CAVALLARI as she balances work, family, and friends alongside her former NFL player husband Jay Cutler. This season, Kristin discovers she is the last Cavallari in her family, which leads to an emotional search for lost relatives. At home in Nashville, Jay becomes a huge support system for his family as Kristin works tirelessly with her team to open a new Uncommon James store in Chicago. With the expansion of her business, she transforms into a full-blown business mogul - but success in the spotlight comes at a cost for Kristin and those around her. Relationships are challenged in unexpected ways, as Kristin and Jay redefine their inner-circle of friends. Additionally, tune-in for a "A Very Merry Cavallari" holiday special airing on Sunday, December 15 at 10:00pm ET/PT. Watch a preview of the upcoming season below.

Matt Fraser, a 28-year-old psychic medium, and his 21-year-old pageant queen girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis are highly visible local celebrities in their hometown of Cranston, Rhode Island. Matt and Alexa are envisioning big things for their future; Matt's captivating live reading events are growing more popular and his book "When Heaven Calls" will soon be published. And while Alexa supports Matt on his coast to coast tour, she's got big dreams of her own. She's setting her sights on winning her next pageant title and procuring a fabulous engagement ring. This couple is definitely on the rise - as long as their overly-involved families don't get in the way. The eccentric family does everything together, from driving to Matt's readings in an SUV emblazoned with his likeness, to debating if there's such a thing as too much bling when Matt decides they need to wear matching jackets while working his events. Matt and Alexa can always count on their families to give them unwavering support and advice - even when they haven't asked for it.

"Very Cavallari" is produced by Critical Content with Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Rob Lobl, Kristin Cavallari, Robert Sizemore, and Ben DeNoble serving as Executive Producers. Follow along on social using hashtag #VeryCavallari and handle @verycavallari across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

"Meet the Frasers" is produced by MGM's Evolution Media. MGM Television's Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Lisa Tucker, Brian McCarthy and Meredith Prunkard serve as Executive Producers. Jill Dictrow serves as Co-Executive Producer. Follow along on social using the hashtag "MeetTheFrasers and handle @Meetthefrasers across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

Watch a preview of "Very Cavallari" here:





