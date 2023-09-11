Drew Barrymore's Talk Show to Return Amid WGA Strikes

Drew Barrymore has confirmed that her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, will be returning for its fourth season on Monday, September 18th.

Since the Writer's Guild of America is currently on strike, the show will be returning without its writers, complying with both the WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A Writers Guild spokesperson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that The Drew Barrymore Show is a struck show, and union members are set to picket outside of Barrymore’s studios Monday and Tuesday in New York City.

"It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers,” the spokesperson said. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike."

ABC's The View recently returned without its writers, although the show had been operating throughout the strike when Drew was not.

Barrymore took to Instagram to defend her decision to bring the show back during the strike, sharing that she does "own this choice."

"We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time," she stated.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” returns for season four with a lineup of cutting-edge guests and key influencers and welcomes the newest Drew Crew member celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Appleton joins Drew's team of lifestyle experts, including Drew’s News Co-Anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo, who will continue to provide viewers with valuable tips and takeaway.

The show will also introduce its new signature segment “Take Care Everywhere” with Drew and founder of The Menopause Bootcamp Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz tackling the tough questions many are too embarrassed to ask their own doctors.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” will also continue to feature viewer favorite segments including Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew and Cookbook Club.