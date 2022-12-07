Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew And Jonathan Scott Will Face Off in BROTHER VS. BROTHER on HGTV

Premiering Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Superstar home renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott are ready to scrap the rules and reignite their sibling rivalry when they boldly put their house-flipping skills to the ultimate test in Brother vs. Brother: No Rules.

the six-episode season kicks-off with a surprising twist: zero constraints on budgets, renovations or house locations.

In a clash of limitless possibilities, anything goes as the Brothers max out their renovation ingenuity and real estate savvy in hopes of adding the most value to their chosen properties - a hillside FIXER UPPER for Drew versus a beach-adjacent home for Jonathan.

Throughout the season, older brother JD referees the action, Jonathan's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel (Elf, NEW GIRL and What Am I Eating?) offers advice as a lifelong Angeleno, while a slew of stars from HGTV, Food Network and discovery+ arrive to evaluate THE WEEKLY design challenges. In the end, whomever adds the most home value will walk away with the coveted prize - bragging rights and title of Best Brother.

"After competing in my own neighborhood last season, I walked away the winner, and there's no way I'm going to let Jonathan take the title away from me," said Drew.

"I want my shot to win in L.A., and now that I live here too, it will be a fair fight that I plan to win." said Jonathan. "These are some of our wildest renos ever, and it will all come down to who does it best."

The season features an illustrious lineup of judges, including David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Alex Guarnaschelli (Alex vs. America), Breegan Jane (The House My Wedding Bought), Trixie Mattel (Trixie Motel), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Veronica Valencia (Revealed) and Kendra Wilkinson (Kendra Sells Hollywood), who will decide which Brother wins each weekly match.

The weekly winner will be rewarded with special opportunities, including operating the Mars Rover at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab or taking a ride in an iconic vehicle from the Petersen Automotive Museum. The challenge loser will face a variety of humiliating tasks, such as cleaning up after the winner and his date enjoy an elaborate dinner or being sawed in half by the winning Brother at L.A.'s famed Magic Castle.

"This season promises to be like no other, may the best Brother win" said Drew.

"This time, the only rule is there are no rules," said Jonathan. "All's fair in love, war and Brother vs. Brother."

A portion of the proceeds from the BROTHER VS. BROTHER home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger who is working with No Kid Hungry to solve childhood hunger, resulting in up to 100,000 meals donated.

Brother vs. Brother is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

