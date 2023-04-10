Dr. Jill Biden to Appear on Ryan Seacrest's Final LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Episode

Dr. Jill Biden will be a special guest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to celebrate Ryan Seacrest's final day as co-host on Friday, April 14. Dr. Biden will also talk about how April is the official Month of the Military Child.

In addition to a historic visit from THE FIRST LADY of the United States, the special farewell episode will feature surprises and a retrospective look back on Ryan's years as co-host on "Live" - the No. 1 entertainment talk show on television.

Mark Consuelos joins wife Kelly Ripa as the new co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark" starting Monday, April 17.

