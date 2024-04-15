Don Johnson Cast in Upcoming Ryan Murphy Medical Drama

1
Video: Watch Trailer for Season 2 of REGINALD THE VAMPIRE
The trailer for the second season of the vampire comedy Reginald the Vampire has just dropped! Jacob Batalon stars as Reginald Andres who had finally gotten his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort. Watch the trailer here!
PAINTED WITH RAVEN Spin-Off Series Coming This Summer
World of Wonder, the producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, have announced a special spin-off of their hit series ‘Painted with Raven’. The special spin-off, titled ‘Painting with Raven’, will keep Emmy- Award- winning make-up artist and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Raven in the host’s chair as she sits down with queens from across the Drag Race franchise for exclusive conversations while they do their make-up. The featured queens in the premiere season were all hand-selected by Raven herself. Through these conversations, Raven unearths insider tea from the queens’ time on “Drag Race,” their life stories, as well as first-hand make-up tips and tricks.
Turner Classic Movies Will Stream Films with Fandango at Home
Fandango at Home has announced that it has teamed up with Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on a new digital storefront, providing movie lovers access to the extensive TCM catalogue of titles. Renowned for its iconic film libraries from Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO, Turner Classic Movies offers fans the ability to discover and relive classic movies that have shaped the landscape and artistry of film.
Dua Lipa to Host and Perform on SNL in May
Dua Lipa will be making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 4. Though she has appeared on SNL twice in the past as the musical guest, this will mark her first time as host of the comedy program. Other hosts this season include Sydney Sweeney, Josh Brolin, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Gosling with musical performances by Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande, Raye, and Chris Stapleton, respectively.