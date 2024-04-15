Don Johnson Cast in Upcoming Ryan Murphy Medical Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Don Johnson will be appearing alongside Joshua Jackson in an upcoming drama from Ryan Murphy, co-creator of Glee.

Other than the title- Dr. Odyssey- few details about the show have been announced. including the plot or Johnson's role. The series will be produced by ABC, with aims to premiere during the 2024-25 season. Reports indicate that it will likely be a medical procedural.

Johnson is a character actor that has appeared in dozens of projects on the big and small screens including Miami Vice, Django Unchained, and Knives Out.

In addition to Glee, Murphy has produced numerous television projects including AMERICAN HORROR STORY and its spin-offs, Feud, Hollywood, and Ratched.

Joshua Jackson is primarily a film and television actor, but made his Broadway debut in 2018 as James Leeds in Children of a Lesser God.