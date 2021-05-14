Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues May 16

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode SUNDAY, MAY 16, (6:00-6:30 p.m. ET/3:00-3:30 p.m. PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week's episode features the following segments:

The Rev. Franklin Graham, President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, sits down with Axios co-founder Mike Allen to discuss opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine among Christians and evangelicals, the responsibility of church leaders to address vaccine hesitancy and Graham's continuing relationship with former President Donald Trump.

An exclusive story inside the final months of the Trump administration shared by Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan with managing editor for politics Margaret Talev.

Cameo CEO and co-founder Steven Galanis joins Axios media reporter Sara Fischer for a conversation about how his idea for personalized celebrity videos grew into a $1 billion company over the last year, whether Cameo can sustain in the post pandemic world and plans to expand into a global brand.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

