Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues June 20

AXIOS on HBO continues SUNDAY, JUNE 20 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This episode features the following segments:

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan speaks with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan in Islamabad about the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan and the impact it will have after its longstanding presence, Islamophobia and nuclear disarmament.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby sits down with Axios business editor Dan Primack to discuss the uptick in air travel, post-lockdown travel procedures and United's new investment in supersonic flights between the U.S. and Europe.

Former U.S. Representative KATIE Hill (D-CA) and Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene have a conversation about the congresswoman's decision to resign, cancel culture, the double standard she sees between men and women in politics and her political future.

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge meets with Axios co-founder Mike Allen in Ohio on the eve of Juneteenth to discuss her pursuit of racial equity, affordability in housing and efforts to provide relief to renters during the pandemic.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.