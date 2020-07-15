Disney+ to Premiere New Season of WEIRD BUT TRUE!

"Weird But True!," from National Geographic, comes to Disney+ on Friday, August 14, and things this season get even weirder! Children's entertainers and educators Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi host the third season of the Emmy Award-winning series and this time, they're embarking on even more imaginative and strange adventures to reveal surprising and interesting facts about the world.

Set both in studio and in the field, "Weird But True!" is a 13-episode series that integrates a mix of arts and crafts, unbelievable facts and real-life exploration. Whether hunting for dinosaur fossils, hiking volcanoes or flying planes, the science-loving duo inspires kids to get excited about the world around them.

This season, Charlie and Carly take a closer look at dinosaurs, national parks, trains, venomous animals, the solar system and more. THE WEEKLY series features guest appearances from Nat Geo Photographers and Explorers, including Anand Varma, who teaches Charlie and Carly the correct way to take the perfect photo, and professor and founder of SciStarter Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she is exploring new ways to connect people with science. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku shows up this season as a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity of the Global Space Administration Interplanetary Expedition.

"Weird But True!" is a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award winner for the Best Educational and Informational Series. Executive Producer Tracy Rudolph Jackson won the 2018 Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Educational Series or Special for the series. Seasons one and two of "Weird But True!" are available now on Disney+.

"Weird But True!" is produced for Disney+ by National Geographic and Steve Rotfeld Productions. For National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson is executive producer. For Steve Rotfeld Productions, Steve Rotfeld is executive producer, and Stephanie Burns and Charlie Engelman are co-executive producers.

