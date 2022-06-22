Disney Shares MS. MARVEL Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) Original Soundtrack

Ms. Marvel: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) Original Soundtrack featuring score by Emmy®-winning composer Laura Karpman is out now. Ms. Marvel: Volume 2 (Episodes 4-6) is set for release on July 13.

Commenting on the score, Karpman said, "From the moment that I met Kamala Khan, I knew that the music of Ms. Marvel had to be fresh and percolating with power and possibility. Her theme is the musical realization of Kamala's audacious vibrant superpower. Her music bursts with energy, driving beats, South Asian violin and percussion, bansuri flute, voices and a big cinematic orchestra. As Kamala uncovers her own power, it grows more bold, more heroic."

Karpman continues, "Surrounding Kamala's theme, the score ranges from the play of bouncing high school synths mixed with tabla, to music of a strong loving family, to music that explores the intensity of self-discovery, friendship and history. Weaving through this score is a choir made up of South Asian singers singing swarms and powerful words from Ms. Marvel."

"Representation changes our world. To see and hear ourselves, our friends, our family, reflected on screen, that is power. As a queer woman composer, I have always felt like an outsider. The opportunity to collaborate with the MCU creatives to help define the sound of a this powerful super hero is a dream come true."

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

"Ms. Marvel" is now streaming exclusively on Disney +.

