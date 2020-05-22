Disney+ Premieres Animated Short-Form Series ZENIMATION Today

Today, Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios launched the new, 10-episode animated short-form series and soundscape experience, "Zenimation."

Watch the trailer below!

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zenimation" - an animated soundscape experience. Whether it's baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight. "Zenimation" pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios' legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.

"Zenimation" is streaming now on Disney+.

