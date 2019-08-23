Disney Plus Reveals New MUPPETS Short-Form Series

Deadline reports that "Muppets Now," a new short-form Muppet series, will premiere on Disney Plus in 2020. The news was announced today at Disney's D23, during a ceremony where many, many new series were revealed for the new streaming platform.

The variety show will feature celebrity guests, harkening back to the classic The Muppet Show, which also had a celebrity guest in each episode.

The Muppets were created by Jim and Jane Henson in the 1950s and found popularity on their variety show, "The Muppet Show," throughout the seventies. They've released more than a handful of Muppet movies over the years, and even have a theme park ride and several web series to their name.

Check out the announcement for the series, signed by Kermit the Frog himself:

Coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus in 2020, @TheMuppets proudly present MUPPETS NOW, a new short-form unscripted series! I'd love to tell you more, but Joe The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp! pic.twitter.com/UCXdaopQJR - Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) August 24, 2019

