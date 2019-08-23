Disney Plus Announces LIZZIE MCGUIRE Reboot

Deadline reports that "Lizzie McGuire" will get a reboot at Disney Plus. The beloved series ran on Disney Channel in the early 2000s and starred Hilary Duff as the titular middle schooler. Duff will reprise her role in the reboot.

"Lizzie has also grown up, she's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget," Duff said from the D23 stage Friday. She added, "She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator. "

Duff added that the character now has "the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant." She continued, "She's getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday."

This will be the first new "Lizzie McGuire" content since "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," released in 2003. The film saw Lizzie and her friends on their class trip to Rome following their eighth grade graduation--and shows us what happens when Pop super stardom drops into your lap.

Read the original story on Deadline.





