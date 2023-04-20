Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Original Movie PROM PACT Makes Its Freeform Debut

"Prom Pact” is coming to Freeform with a special airing on THURSDAY, MAY 4, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Apr. 20, 2023  

The Disney Original Movie "Prom Pact" is coming to Freeform with a special airing on THURSDAY, MAY 4, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT. From Disney Branded Television, this charming romantic comedy captures the emotional rollercoaster of high school prom season. The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Disney's "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Andi Mack"), Milo Manheim (Disney's "ZOMBIES" franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper. DON'T miss this heartwarming story of love and friendship.

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from THE ONE person she abhors - popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum.

Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

"Prom Pact" also stars Monique Green as LaToya, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing, David S. Jung as Tom Yang, with Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang and Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen.

Anya Adams ("Ginny and Georgia") directed the movie and is also an executive producer, along with Jake Kasdan ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Melvin Mar ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Julie Bowen ("Modern Family") and Rachael Field ("Modern Family"). Lee is also a co-producer on "Prom Pact," which was written by Anthony Lombardo ("American Housewife").

About Freeform

Freeform's distinct brand of coming-of-age programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Adults and Women 18-34 in the 2022/2023 TV season to date.

Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy®-nominated "grown-ish," "Good Trouble," "Single Drunk Female" and "Cruel Summer," which was the No. 1 new cable drama of 2021 among Women 18-34.

This year, "grown-ish" and "Single Drunk Female" rank among cable's Top 10 live-action original comedy series in key women demos.

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats.

The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.

Recent projects include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Monsters at Work," "The Mysterious Benedict Society" and "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends."

Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners "Doc McStuffins" and "The Owl House"; Emmy Award winners "Big City Greens" and "Elena of Avalor"; the beloved "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.



