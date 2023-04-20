Disney Original Movie PROM PACT Makes Its Freeform Debut

The Disney Original Movie "Prom Pact" is coming to Freeform with a special airing on THURSDAY, MAY 4, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT. From Disney Branded Television, this charming romantic comedy captures the emotional rollercoaster of high school prom season. The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Disney's "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Andi Mack"), Milo Manheim (Disney's "ZOMBIES" franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper. DON'T miss this heartwarming story of love and friendship.

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from THE ONE person she abhors - popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum.

Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

"Prom Pact" also stars Monique Green as LaToya, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing, David S. Jung as Tom Yang, with Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang and Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen.

Anya Adams ("Ginny and Georgia") directed the movie and is also an executive producer, along with Jake Kasdan ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Melvin Mar ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Julie Bowen ("Modern Family") and Rachael Field ("Modern Family"). Lee is also a co-producer on "Prom Pact," which was written by Anthony Lombardo ("American Housewife").

