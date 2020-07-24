Disney Delays MULAN Indefinitely & Pushes Back AVATAR Sequels and New STAR WARS Trilogy

Mulan Was Initially Set to Be Released in March

Disney has announced that they will be postponing the premiere of Mulan indefinitely. According to CNet, Disney is also pushing back the sequels to James Cameron's Avatar and the release of the Star Wars trilogy films by a year each.

Mulan was initially slated to be released in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed to July and then to August.

The three untitled Star Wars films will now release in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027. Avatar 2 has been moved from Dec. 17, 2021 to Dec. 16, 2022; Avatar 3 from Dec. 22, 2023 to Dec. 20, 2024; Avatar 4 from Dec. 19, 2025 to Dec. 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 from Dec. 17, 2027 to Dec. 22, 2028.

Cameron spoke about the Avatar delay, saying, "Due to COVID-19, we were forced into an unexpected lengthy delay in starting the live-action filming we are currently doing in New Zealand. The pandemic is still preventing us from being allowed to recommence most of our virtual production work on stages in Los Angeles."

Disney's other films, Marvel's Black Widow and New Mutants are still set for November 6 and August 28, respectively.

Read the original article on CNet.

