It has been announced that Disney has delayed Black Widow from its planned May 1 release, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A new release date has not been announced.

Disney also announced that it will be delaying The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was set to open on May 8, and The Woman in the Window, which was going to be in movie theaters on May 15. A release date for those films has also not yet been announced.





