Disney Channel to Premiere Season Two of BIG CITY GREENS on November 16

Season two of the hit animated comedy-adventure series "Big City Greens" premieres SATURDAY, NOV. 16 (9:30 a.m. EST/PST), on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW. Created and executive produced by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton ("Harvey Beaks"), the series follows mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family-older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. "Big City Greens" ranks among the top five animated series across all Cable with Kids and Girls 6-11.

Prior to the series' season two debut, the Houghton brothers will participate in a Disney Television Animation showrunner panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, Oct. 5 (4:15-5:15 pm EDT).

Guest stars for season two include NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Alfred Molina ("Spider-Man 2"), Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley"), Jonathan Van Ness ("Queer Eye"), Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place"), Lucy Lawless ("Xena the Warrior Princess"), Jim O'Heir ("Parks and Recreation"), Ed Begley Jr. ("Arrested Development"), Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live"), Candace Kozak (Disney Channel's "Just Roll With It"), Jason Maybaum (Disney Channel's "Raven's Home") and Youtube sensation SungWon Cho. The second season includes a holiday musical featuring seven original songs and a video game-themed episode with CG animation.

Today, "Broken Karaoke," a new animated short-form series that spotlights favorite Disney Channel characters singing parodies of popular songs, launches on Disney Channel YouTube. The first short, "Queen of Nice," features Tilly Green singing a parody of viral sensation "Queen of Mean" from the global hit Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants 3."

In addition, new "Random Rings" shorts, featuring Cricket and Tilly Green calling unsuspecting real-world people, continue to roll out every Sunday through Oct. 27 on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube.

"Big City Greens" stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani ("Scandal") as sweet Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington ("How I Met Your Mother") as quirky older sister Tilly Green and Bob Joles ("Puss in Boots") as hard-working father Bill Green. The creative team includes Monica Ray ("Harvey Beaks") and Natasha Kline ("South Park") as directors and Joachim Horsley ("Spirit Riding Free") as composer. "Big City Greens" is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Star Trak, L+7. DC Summer: 6/17-8/4/19. DC Series rank excludes LN, based on 6+ telecasts.

Photo credit: Disney Channel*





Related Articles View More TV Stories