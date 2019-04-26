Disney Channel to Premiere New Series JUST ROLL WITH IT

Breaking through the pack, the ambitious new series "Just Roll With It" blends improvisational comedy with a family sitcom to seize an audacious opportunity that allows the studio audience to vote on the direction of key scenes, throughout the filming, while the actors are backstage. When the actors return to the stage, they have no idea what's coming at them. A feat of planning and physical production each episode, the comedy series was created and is executive produced by Adam Small and Trevor Moore (Disney's "Walk the Prank") with a production crew led by Skot Bright (Disney's "Walk the Prank"). "Just Roll With It" will be previewed FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (9:45-10:15 p.m. EDT/PDT), before its official premiere WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Two adult actors who intuitively know what's funny to kids-Tobie Windham (Disney's "Walk the Prank") and Suzi Barrett (Upright Citizens Brigade comedy group, Disney's "Kirby Buckets")-play fun-loving newlyweds Byron and Rachel. Byron is an on-air radio personality on BEATZ 101 and Rachel is a decorated military veteran who now produces his daily show in their hometown of Akron, Ohio. Talented young actors Ramon Reed (Disney's "The Lion King" on Broadway) and Kaylin Hayman ("One Day at a Time") play preteen stepsiblings Owen Blatt and Blair Bennett, polar opposites who must now somehow learn to be harmonious siblings.

At unpredictable intervals unknown to the cast or audience, the scripted action is suddenly interrupted by the sound of a foghorn. The actors are sequestered backstage while the studio audience uses electronic voting devices at their seats to select which of the three comedic scenarios they would like to see take place next. After votes are cast, the crew quickly resets and the actors return to the stage to continue the unscripted scene, improvising throughout it.

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channel, said, "Our talented executive producers, Trevor and Adam, have once again delivered a not-to-be-missed comedy. With this series, they have elevated the convention of a traditional sitcom by adding the keep-you-on-your-toes element of improvisation. The cast and crew literally have to 'just roll with it' and it all makes for a uniquely entertaining experience for the live studio audience and viewers at home."

The series is produced by Kenwood TV Productions, Inc., and is filmed in Los Angeles. It carries a TV-G parental guideline.

Photo credit: Disney Channel





