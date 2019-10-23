Disney Channel Orders Live-Action Mystery Series SULPHUR SPRINGS

Disney Channel has ordered "Sulphur Springs," a live-action, time travel mystery series from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson ("The Young and the Restless"). Chuck Pratt ("STAR") will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Phang (Freeform's "Cloak & Dagger") directed the pilot episode. Production is set to begin in New Orleans in 2020.

"'Sulphur Springs' is a truly genre-bending mystery that will help re-define the types of stories we tell on our network," said Jonas Agin, vice president, Original Series, Disney Channel. "It's a chilling, heartfelt, funny adventure that we can't wait for our audience to tune into."

The 11-episode series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family has just uprooted their lives to move to a new town and take ownership of an abandoned hotel in hopes of restoring it back to the lively vacation destination it once was. Not long after Griffin begins his first day at a new school, he learns that the hotel he's just moved into is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Along the way, Griffin befriends Harper, a bright-eyed, mystery-obsessed classmate. Together, they uncover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time where they'll uncover that the key to solving the mystery may lie within Griffin's own family.

Starring are Preston Oliver ("Chicago Fire") as Griffin, Kyliegh Curran ("Doctor Sleep") as Harper, Elle Graham ("Swamp Thing") as Savannah, Kelly Frye ("Criminal Minds") as Sarah, Josh Braaten ("American Horror Story") as Ben, Landon Gordon (Disney Channel's "Coop & Cami Ask the World") as Wyatt and Madeleine McGraw ("Outcast") as Zoey.

"Sulphur Springs" is a production of Gwave Productions LLC. Chuck Pratt and Tracey Thomson's deals were brokered by Paradigm. The deals were completed prior to the expiration of the WGA/ATA franchise agreement.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Sam Lothridge





